Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

File photo

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 is observed on the Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi. According to legends, on the day of Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Devutthana Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi is one of the auspicious occasions which marks the beginning of Lord Vishnu's sleep cycle. This year Devshayani Ekadashi will be on July 10. People in order to celebrate the occasion offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, keep a fast, sing bhajans and chant mantras to impress the deity.

Devshayani Ekadashi Tithi to begin on July 10, parana tithi is on the next day on July 11, Monday between 05.31 am to 08.17 am. On this day, Dwadashi Tithi will end at 11.13 am.

On the day of Ekadashi, Chaturmas fasting of ascetics begins. It is believed that on the occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu enters into his sleep cycle which lasts up to 4 months. During this period, all the auspicious activities including purchasing a home, Janaeu (holy thread), the naming of things, and others are not performed by firm believers.

It is also believed that during this period starting from Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu stays in the Patal Lok where Raja Bali exists for a period of four months. This period is also known as Cahturmas.

Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Ashadji Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi.

During this time period (total around 4 months), Lord Vishnu goes into his sleeping cycle and things like purchasing a house, wearing a Janaeu, and other good works are halted during this time period.

Puja Vidhi/rituals during Devshayani Ekadashi

Devotees wake up early and perform their regular routine and get ready wearing fresh clothes to offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu. Devotees take holy bath in rivers including Ganga and if they are unable too, people arrange Gangajal (Holy water of Ganga river which is easily available in markets) and take a bath at their home.

Devotees worship-keeping ideals of Lord Vishnu in their home temples.

Devotees also observe fast on this day and chant mantras, and bhajans to impress Lord Vishnu for his blessings.

In the evening, devotees recite aarti dedicated to Lord Vishnu and offer prasada (holy food) to family members and needy ones.