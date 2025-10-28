FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for govt employees! Union cabinet approves terms of reference of 8th Pay Commission

Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left his high-paying job to help her become Miss Universe, he is now..., is married to...

Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield as BJP launches full-throttle campaign?

Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Latest Update: Application form link likely to open today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Possible Playing XI, live streaming, match timings and more

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left his high-paying job to help her become Miss Universe, he is now..., is married to...

Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left high-paying job to...

Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield as BJP launches full-throttle campaign?

Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield?

Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 is the day that marks Lord Vishnu’s awakening from Yognidra, symbolising the start of auspicious activities and bringing prosperity and peace.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds great importance in Sanatan Dharma. It marks the end of Lord Vishnu’s four-month rest period, known as Chaturmas, and the beginning of all auspicious activities like marriages, housewarmings, and religious ceremonies. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this sacred day brings prosperity, peace, and freedom from sins.

Date and shubh muhurat of Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025

According to the Vedic calendar, Dev Uthani Ekadashi in 2025 will fall on Saturday, November 1. The Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik begins on November 1 at 9:11 am and ends on November 2 at 7:31 am. Hence, devotees will observe the Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast on November 1, 2025.

The auspicious timings are as follows:

  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:50 am – 5:41 am
  • Vijay Muhurat: 1:55 pm – 2:39 pm
  • Twilight Muhurat: 5:36 pm – 6:02 pm
  • Nishita Muhurat: 11:39 pm – 12:31 am

These moments are considered ideal for performing prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Fast-breaking time

The fast of Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be broken the next day, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, between 1:11 am and 3:23 pm. Devotees end their fast after offering prayers, light food, and water to Lord Vishnu, followed by prasad.

Puja vidhi

Devotees wake up early during Brahma Muhurat, bathe, and wear clean clothes. An idol or picture of Lord Vishnu is placed on a clean altar and decorated with flowers, tulsi leaves, and a ghee lamp. Offerings like fruits, sweets, and milk are made to the deity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma set to achieve major milestone in T20I series against Australia
IND vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma set to achieve major milestone
This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it's biggest OTT surprise of 2025, beats Asur, Sacred Games, have you seen it?
This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it is...
In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, tranquil balcony, artistic walls, more
In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, t
'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future
Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 WC future
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty film becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India after...
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE