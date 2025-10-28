Good news for govt employees! Union cabinet approves terms of reference of 8th Pay Commission
Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left his high-paying job to help her become Miss Universe, he is now..., is married to...
Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield as BJP launches full-throttle campaign?
Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Latest Update: Application form link likely to open today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Possible Playing XI, live streaming, match timings and more
Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists
HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day
LIFESTYLE
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 is the day that marks Lord Vishnu’s awakening from Yognidra, symbolising the start of auspicious activities and bringing prosperity and peace.
Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds great importance in Sanatan Dharma. It marks the end of Lord Vishnu’s four-month rest period, known as Chaturmas, and the beginning of all auspicious activities like marriages, housewarmings, and religious ceremonies. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this sacred day brings prosperity, peace, and freedom from sins.
According to the Vedic calendar, Dev Uthani Ekadashi in 2025 will fall on Saturday, November 1. The Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik begins on November 1 at 9:11 am and ends on November 2 at 7:31 am. Hence, devotees will observe the Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast on November 1, 2025.
The auspicious timings are as follows:
These moments are considered ideal for performing prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
The fast of Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be broken the next day, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, between 1:11 am and 3:23 pm. Devotees end their fast after offering prayers, light food, and water to Lord Vishnu, followed by prasad.
Devotees wake up early during Brahma Muhurat, bathe, and wear clean clothes. An idol or picture of Lord Vishnu is placed on a clean altar and decorated with flowers, tulsi leaves, and a ghee lamp. Offerings like fruits, sweets, and milk are made to the deity.