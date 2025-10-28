Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 is the day that marks Lord Vishnu’s awakening from Yognidra, symbolising the start of auspicious activities and bringing prosperity and peace.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds great importance in Sanatan Dharma. It marks the end of Lord Vishnu’s four-month rest period, known as Chaturmas, and the beginning of all auspicious activities like marriages, housewarmings, and religious ceremonies. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this sacred day brings prosperity, peace, and freedom from sins.

Date and shubh muhurat of Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025

According to the Vedic calendar, Dev Uthani Ekadashi in 2025 will fall on Saturday, November 1. The Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik begins on November 1 at 9:11 am and ends on November 2 at 7:31 am. Hence, devotees will observe the Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast on November 1, 2025.

The auspicious timings are as follows:

Brahma Muhurat : 4:50 am – 5:41 am

Vijay Muhurat : 1:55 pm – 2:39 pm

Twilight Muhurat : 5:36 pm – 6:02 pm

Nishita Muhurat : 11:39 pm – 12:31 am

These moments are considered ideal for performing prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Fast-breaking t ime

The fast of Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be broken the next day, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, between 1:11 am and 3:23 pm. Devotees end their fast after offering prayers, light food, and water to Lord Vishnu, followed by prasad.

Puja v idhi

Devotees wake up early during Brahma Muhurat, bathe, and wear clean clothes. An idol or picture of Lord Vishnu is placed on a clean altar and decorated with flowers, tulsi leaves, and a ghee lamp. Offerings like fruits, sweets, and milk are made to the deity.