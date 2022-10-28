Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: The Kartik month's Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is a very auspicious day. For on this day, when Chaturmas comes to a close, the Hindu god Vishnu emerges from his Yoga Nidra slumber. Devotthan Ekadashi and Prabodhini Ekadashi are two of the names for this Ekadashi. Good things start happening today. On this year's calendar, the day of Devshayani Ekadashi is Friday, November 4th. Know why Devuthani Ekadashi is so significant and when is the shubh muhurat.

Shubh Muhurat for Vauthani Ekadashi 2022

The Ekadashi date starts on 3rd November 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Ekadashi ends on 4th November 2022 at 6.08 p.m.

Time in Parana- 06:36 a.m. to 08:47 a.m. on November 5

Significance of Devuthani Ekadashi 2022

Lord Vishnu, the Hindu trinity, is said to enter yoga nidra for four months on the day of Devshayani Ekadashi in the month of Ashadha. This period of time is called Chaturmas. This also coincides with the day of Ekadashi that occurs during the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month, when Lord Vishnu is said to awaken.

Devuthani Ekadashi is the most important of all the Ekadashis that occur during the year. In addition, the Dwadashi tithi is a good day for a Tulsi marriage. In honour of this occasion, Shaligram has tied the knot with a Tulsi plant.

Tulsi Vivah on Devutthana

The wedding of Tulsi ji and Shaligram takes place on this day. Just like any other wedding, this one is full of ceremony. Tulsi is revered by devotees of Vishnu because he holds the sacred plant in high esteem. Tulsi is an essential part of any devotion to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that if a couple without a daughter marries Tulsi and performs kanyadaan, they would be blessed with a daughter.

Follow these tips before fasting for Devutthan Ekadashi

For Devutthan Ekadashi, please consider the following. The fast on Devutthan Ekadashi should be maintained only by the consumption of water. Fruits are permitted during this fast even for the sick, the elderly, and the pregnant. This day is dedicated to honouring Lord Vishnu. Eating tamasic foods (onion, garlic, beef, booze, stale food) is also discouraged on Ekadashi. Mantras dedicated to Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, are auspicious on this day.