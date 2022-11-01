Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022

Devuthani Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on Friday, November 4. On this day, worshipping Lord Vishnu leads to the attainment of desired results. According to the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma, Lord Vishnu awakens from Yoga Nidra after four months on Devuthani Ekadashi. Prior to this, he lives in yoga nidra in Kshir Sagar, and till then the operation of the universe remains in the hands of Lord Shiva. Auspicious work like marriages starts as soon as Lord Vishnu wakes up from the yoga nidra.

Let us know the date of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Muhurta, the importance of the worship method, and the time of Parana.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi shubh muhurat

Ekadashi date starts - November 3, 2022, at 07:30 PM

Ekadashi date ends - November 4, 2022, at 06.08 pm

Parana time- 06:36 am to 08:47 am on November 5

Significance

It is believed that on this Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu wakes up from sleep after four months. All auspicious work including marriage, and engagement starts with Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Vidhi

Worship method of Devuthani Ekadashi

The great importance of Devuthani Ekadashi has been told in the scriptures. Therefore, the seeker should stop consuming garlic, onion, vengeful food, or meat liquor from the tenth day itself. On this day, wake up in Brahma Muhurta, take bath, and take a vow of fasting. After this offer Arghya to Suryadev. Worship Lord Vishnu wearing white or yellow clothes. Offer him fruits, sweet flowers, incense, lamp, camphor, etc. After this, worship Lord Vishnu Ji.

Breaking of fast

People observing the fast of Devuthani Ekadashi can have fruits and water only once in a day. In the evening again worship Lord Vishnu duly and chant his mantras. After this, on Saturday, November 05, you can break the fast in the morning. After Parana, provide food to the Brahmins and poor and give charity and dakshina