Dev Diwali 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of Dev Deepawali this year

Dev Deepawali 2025 is the festival that marks Lord Shiva’s victory over Tripurasura. Devotees lit diyas, bathed in the Ganga, and celebrated divine triumph in Varanasi.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

Dev Diwali 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of Dev Deepawali this year
Dev Deepawali, also known as the 'Diwali of the Gods,' is one of the most divine and visually stunning festivals celebrated in India. The sacred city of Varanasi turns into a spectacle of light and devotion as millions of diyas illuminate the ghats along the Ganga River.

Date and shubh muhurat of Dev Deepawali 2025

Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima, which falls fifteen days after Diwali. In 2025, the Purnima Tithi of the Kartik month will begin on November 4 at 10:36 pm, end on November 5 at 6:48 pm

Hence, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The most auspicious time for lighting diyas, known as the Pradosh Kaal Muhurat, will be from 5:15 pm to 7:50 pm. During this time, devotees across India, especially in Varanasi, light countless diyas on riverbanks, temples, and homes to honour the divine presence of the gods.

Rituals and traditions of Dev Deepawali

The day of Dev Deepawali begins with a ritual bath, known as Kartik Snan, taken early in the morning before sunrise. Bathing in the holy Ganga River on this day is considered highly auspicious, as it is believed to cleanse sins and purify the soul.

Those who cannot visit Varanasi can perform this ritual at home by mixing a few drops of Ganga Jal (holy water) in their bath water. After bathing, devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva and other deities.

The significance of Dev Deepawali

According to ancient legends, a powerful demon named Tripurasura once caused great suffering to the gods, sages, and humans. Lord Shiva destroyed the demon on the day of Kartik Purnima, bringing peace to the three worlds. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima, marking Lord Shiva’s triumph over evil.

It is believed that after Tripurasura’s defeat, all the gods came to Kashi (Varanasi) to celebrate the victory and lit diyas on the ghats of the Ganga to honour Lord Shiva. This celebration gave rise to the tradition of Dev Deepawali, literally meaning 'the Diwali of the Gods.'

