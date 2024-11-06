Dev Diwali is not just a standalone festival; it marks the culmination of the Ganga Mahotsav, which begins on Prabodhini Ekadashi and concludes with Dev Diwali.

Dev Diwali, also known as the "Diwali of the Gods," is an auspicious festival celebrated in Varanasi. It occurs15 days after the main Diwali festivities. This year, Dev Diwali will be celebrated on November 15, coinciding with Kartik Purnima, the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik. This festival holds immense importance as it commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura and is marked by vibrant celebrations, especially in the holy city of Varanasi.



Significance and Celebrations

Dev Diwali is not just a standalone festival; it marks the culmination of the Ganga Mahotsav, which begins on Prabodhini Ekadashi and concludes with Dev Diwali. The festival is characterized by the lighting of millions of earthen lamps (diyas) along the ghats of the Ganges, creating a breathtaking spectacle. It is believed that on this day, deities descend from heaven to celebrate and take a dip in the sacred river.



The celebrations include elaborate rituals and prayers, with devotees gathering to perform Ganga Aarti—a grand ceremony involving chanting, music, and traditional offerings. The atmosphere is filled with devotion as locals and tourists alike participate in the festivities, making it a vibrant and spiritually enriching experience.

Highlights of Dev Diwali



Lighting of Diyas: The ghats are adorned with countless diyas, illuminating the night sky and creating a magical ambiance.

Ganga Aarti: The most elaborate Ganga Aarti of the year takes place on this night, attracting large crowds to witness the spiritual ceremony performed by priests and young girls.

Cultural Performances: This year, a record number of artists will perform cultural programs across 84 ghats, enhancing the festive spirit.

