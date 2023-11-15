Dev Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

The splendor of Diwali here in Kashi is such that people immerse themselves in the radiance of the illuminated ghats along the Ganges River.

The festival of Dev Diwali is celebrated on the fourteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Kartik, known as Chhoti Diwali, and on the day of Amavasya, the main Diwali festival is celebrated. Additionally, the full moon day of the Kartik month is observed as Dev Diwali. Among various places where Dev Diwali is celebrated, the celebrations in Varanasi (Kashi) are particularly magnificent.

The splendor of Diwali here in Kashi is such that people immerse themselves in the radiance of the illuminated ghats along the Ganges River. Tourists from around the world gather here to witness the celebrations of Dev Diwali. However, this year, there has been confusion regarding the date.

The confusion arises because of a discrepancy in the Hindu calendar regarding whether Kartik Purnima falls on November 26 or 27. Recently, there was a release after a meeting by the Kashi Vidvat Parishad mentioning November 26 as the date for Dev Diwali. However, committees overseeing the celebrations have decided to follow the traditional practice and celebrate Dev Diwali on November 27.

The auspicious timings according to the Panchang (Hindu calendar) for Dev Diwali are as follows:

Dev Diwali shubh muhurat:

Pradosh Kaal (auspicious time for rituals) for Dev Diwali: 05:08 PM to 07:47 PM, lasting 2 hours and 39 minutes.

The commencement of Purnima (full moon) on the evening of November 26th at 3:53 PM.

Conclusion of Purnima on November 27 at 2:45 PM.

Celebrations:

As per the council, Dev Diwali should be celebrated on November 26th. However, the committees have decided to honor the traditional belief and celebrate Dev Diwali according to the sunrise timings on November 27. On this day, all the ghats will be adorned with thousands of lamps, marking the celebration of Dev Diwali. Committees involved in this decision include the Central Dev Diwali Committee, Ganga Seva Nidhi, Gangaotri Seva Samiti, individuals associated with tourism, and committees organizing Dev Diwali on other ghats.

The celebrations of Dev Diwali will include cultural events along with grand Aartis. Ganga snan (taking a bath in the Ganges) will also take place on the sunrise of November 27. Additionally, the Akashdeep program, which starts from Sharad Purnima and continues till Kartik Purnima, will conclude on this day.

Significance of Dev Diwali:

According to mythology, there was once a demon named Tripurasura who caused distress to humans, deities, and sages. The deities appealed to Lord Shiva to eradicate this menace. Lord Shiva assured them of the demon's destruction. Later, Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura. The deities were immensely pleased, and to express their gratitude, they arrived in Kashi (Varanasi) and celebrated by lighting numerous lamps. This event occurred on the full moon day of the Kartik month, which is why Diwali is celebrated in Kashi on Kartik Purnima every year.