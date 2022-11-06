Headlines

Dev Deepawali 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

On this auspicious day send these special messages and priceless thoughts to your family and friends.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

The festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the full moon date of Kartik month. It falls 15 days after Diwali. This year Dev Diwali will be celebrated on November 7 because of the lunar eclipse. In Banaras, the festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated with great enthusiasm and dedication.  According to mythological beliefs, Dev Deepawali is celebrated to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over Tripurasura. There is also a religious belief about Dev Deepawali that on this day the deities come to the earth and celebrate Diwali in Kashi. 

Read: Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: All you need to know about last 'Blood Moon' of this year

On this auspicious day send these special messages and priceless thoughts to your family and friends.

1. I am extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. May you have a very blissful, joyous, and incredible day. Happy Dev Deepawali!

2. This Dev Deepawali, may Lord Shiva remove all the troubles from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth, and all the goodness in the world. Happy Dev Deepavali!

3. Dev Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. I pray that he gives you the strength to lead a beautiful and happy life. Happy Dev Deepawali!

4. I hope that you are blessed with the strength to choose right over wrong in life on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dev Deepawali

5. May the lamps of Dev Deepawali illuminate your life, and may Lord Shiva shower you with all that you have wished for. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and everyone at home.

6. Let us celebrate this auspicious festival with smiles on our faces and joy in our hearts. Wishing you a very happy Dev Diwali!

7. This Dev Diwali, celebrate the goodness in you and spread positivity wherever you go!

8. Here’s extending my best wishes and greetings to you and your family. I hope you get all the desired happiness and strength that lightens your path forward. Happy Dev Diwali!

9. May Lord Shiva shower his abundance of love and prosperity on you and your loved ones this Dev Diwali!

10. May this festival lighten up your life and give you the strength to overcome difficulties that come your way. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your family

