Dev Deepawali 2022 today: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and more

Dev Deepawali 2022 (Photo: ANI)

The festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the full moon in the month of Kartika, called the ‘Diwali of the Gods'. On this day, Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura.

This festival is celebrated 15 days after Diwali and four days after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, and will be celebrated on Monday, November 7. The auspicious festival is celebrated in the city of Varanasi.

So let's know when Dev Deepawali is going to be celebrated. When is the auspicious time for this worship? And what will be the ritual?

Why is Dev Deepawali celebrated?

According to mythological beliefs, due to the tyranny of the demon Tripurasura, all the gods prayed to Lord Shiva to get rid of this demon. Then Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura on the day of Kartik Purnima.

Due to this, all elated Gods and Goddesses celebrated the festival in Kashi i.e. Varanasi, the city of Lord Shiva and donated lamps. Since then, the festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima.

Dev Deepawali 2022: date and time

Dev Deepavali 2022: Monday, November 7, 2022

Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat: 05:14 pm to 07:49 pm

Duration: 02 Hours 35 mins

Purnima Tithi begins: 04.15 pm on Nov 07, 2022

Purnima Tithi ends: 04.31 pm on Nov 08, 2022

Dev Deepawali Puja Vidhi 2022

On this festival, one should take a dip in the Ganges river in Brahma Muhurta or bathe by pouring Ganges water at home. It is believed that bathing in the Ganges brings virtue. After taking bath, worship Lord Shiva, Vishnu and other deities, then in the evening, one should go to the banks of a river and donate a lamp.

If you cannot go there, you can also donate a lamp by going to a temple. Apart from this, you can also light a lamp at the place of worship of your home. Worship Lord Ganesha, Shiva and Lord Vishnu in a proper manner. Lord Shiva is worshiped again in the evening time. Flowers, ghee, naivedya and belpatra are offered to Shiva.