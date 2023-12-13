Details of Shloka Mehta's super expensive romantic lehenga that created a stir at Isha Ambani's reception

In December 2018, when Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, all eyes were on the bride. But there was another family member who stood out - Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta.

The discussions about Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding day are going to continue for many years to come, thanks to its grandeur. The touch of luxury was visible not only on the wedding day but also in the functions held before and after it. All the custom lehengas and jewelry of Isha Ambani continue to garner a lot of attention.

However, on the day of the reception, Isha Ambani's sister-in-law Shloka Mehta's look overshadowed the bride. Dressed with minimal touch, Mukesh Ambani's elder daughter-in-law looked so stunning that even today girls take inspiration from her look.

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta's red and pink lehenga was complete with intricate threadwork in red, adding a stark contrast to the otherwise pink silk base. She teamed it with a delicate tulle dupatta.

With her romantic lehenga, Shloka Mehta chose uncut diamond jewelry. A neckpiece with matching maang tikka, earrings and haathphool.

Isha Ambani's lehenga

The most special thing about Isha Ambani's lehenga was that such a lehenga was prepared for the first time in the world. Luxury label Valentino had never prepared such Indian clothes before, but for the Ambani family, Maison Valentino made a custom gold lehenga.

Isha Ambani's lehenga was full of bling elements, but still, her necklace attracted a lot of attention. This necklace around the neck of Mukesh Ambani's daughter was made of pure diamonds, which also had danglers of matching designs. Diamond bracelets and a big diamond ring could also be seen in her hands, which looked more prominent on her henna-decorated hands.

