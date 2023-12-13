Details of Shloka Mehta's super expensive romantic lehenga that created a stir at Isha Ambani's reception

Headlines

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: What will happen to Rs 353 crore cash seized from Congress MP?

Nostradamus 2024 shocking predictions: China war, Prince Harry as King, death of Pope

Why BJP chose fresh faces for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh CM posts? Congress answers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Meet Apoorv Sharma, CMO of firm that bought startup offered Rs 11000 crore by Byju’s, worked at Apple as…

Health benefits of beetroot juice

8 flours that help with weight loss

8 superfoods good for your liver  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

This Indian Netflix web series created history with zero-waste set, recycled 19,311 kg waste, donated 7 tons excess food

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Details of Shloka Mehta's super expensive romantic lehenga that created a stir at Isha Ambani's reception

In December 2018, when Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, all eyes were on the bride. But there was another family member who stood out - Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The discussions about Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding day are going to continue for many years to come, thanks to its grandeur. The touch of luxury was visible not only on the wedding day but also in the functions held before and after it. All the custom lehengas and jewelry of Isha Ambani continue to garner a lot of attention. 

However, on the day of the reception, Isha Ambani's sister-in-law Shloka Mehta's look overshadowed the bride. Dressed with minimal touch, Mukesh Ambani's elder daughter-in-law looked so stunning that even today girls take inspiration from her look. 

In December 2018, when Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, all eyes were on the bride. But there was another family member who stood out - Shloka Mehta.

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta's red and pink lehenga was complete with intricate threadwork in red, adding a stark contrast to the otherwise pink silk base. She teamed it with a delicate tulle dupatta.

With her romantic lehenga, Shloka Mehta chose uncut diamond jewelry. A neckpiece with matching maang tikka, earrings and haathphool. 

Isha Ambani's lehenga 

The most special thing about Isha Ambani's lehenga was that such a lehenga was prepared for the first time in the world. Luxury label Valentino had never prepared such Indian clothes before, but for the Ambani family, Maison Valentino made a custom gold lehenga. 

Isha Ambani's lehenga was full of bling elements, but still, her necklace attracted a lot of attention. This necklace around the neck of Mukesh Ambani's daughter was made of pure diamonds, which also had danglers of matching designs. Diamond bracelets and a big diamond ring could also be seen in her hands, which looked more prominent on her henna-decorated hands.

READ | Meet superstar who became hero at 15, made Bollywood debut with Karisma Kapoor, one accident ruined his career, is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway reduced from this date; here's why

Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad...'

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 31,749 in Flipkart Big Year End Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

IPL 2024 player auction list announced: 333 cricketers, including 214 Indians, to go under the hammer on this date

Meet NIT graduate who leads Rs 10419 crore govt company, earlier worked in Rs 61911 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE