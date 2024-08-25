Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

Raghavendra Rathore talked about the challenges he faces as a designer in day-to-day life.

Fashion trends are always changing, making it challenging for designers to create outfits that stay relevant. Recently, we spoke to Raghavendra Rathore, a leading Indian fashion designer known for his work over the past thirty years.

He has made the traditional Jodhpuri 'Bandhgala' jacket famous worldwide. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Rathore discussed the challenges and misconceptions about the fashion industry.

How do you stay creative and innovative in your designs?

Raghavendra Rathore: "Constantly reinventing the idea and the notion that the brand is known for, and delivering the best experience season after season."

What are some of your favourite pieces or collections that you have created, and why?



Raghavendra Rathore: "The various avatars of the Jodhpur Bandhgala for men and women and their connect to heritage with a snazzy edge in every collection continue to be the core products that resonate for both the customer and the design team."

How do you select fabrics and materials for your designs?

Raghavendra Rathore: "A natural process which determines the overall look of the brand each season. This is the stage when the creative people in the company decide on the design direction for the collection, the sustainability quotient and connect with heritage."

What inspired you to become a designer?

Raghavendra Rathore: "The commerce behind the creative process and the return on time spent in the creative process."

How do you handle client feedback and incorporate it into your designs?

Raghavendra Rathore: "Like in every other business the most crucial aspect is reengineering the next collection and imbibing the feedback to build concepts and designs."

What are some common misconceptions about the fashion design profession?

Raghavendra Rathore: "That it is frivolous and revolves around the designer, it’s actually quite the contrary and has a serious social contribution and is generally linked directly to the society for it to feed on the next big trend."

How do you handle the pressure of creating garments for high-profile or royal events?

Raghavendra Rathore: "It’s a challenge, not a pressure, and this very mind-set permeates the entire process of creating bespoke designs at every level of the company."

Before creating an outfit, what thoughts run through your mind? Can you walk us through your creative process, from the initial concept to the final creation, and how your designs evolve along the way?

Raghavendra Rathore: "Understanding the landscape where the brand is going to be prevalent, the interplay of the festive season, and most importantly the vision and the purpose of the brand."

What upcoming projects or collections are you excited about?

Raghavendra Rathore: "Exploring new territory of design experience for our prized customers."

How do you view the shift from red traditionally being the color of choice for brides to the current trend of brides opting for more subdued colors for a more understated look?

Raghavendra Rathore: "Fashion evolves season after season and colours dominate depending on the trends. Every designer needs to have the predictability and knowledge of how to modulate the same depending on the client’s requirements."

Tell me about your journey, what difficulties did you, or do you face on a daily basis.

Raghavendra Rathore: "Finding good talent is a nationwide challenge, particularly in the creative industry, where a strong design team is vital. Design graduates often lack the speed and global awareness needed to thrive, leaving them unprepared for the industry's demands."

Rathore, known for his modern take on traditional Indian attire, dressed several high-profile individuals for the Ambani wedding, including Tony Blair, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Barron Hilton, James Rothschild, Orry, Bobby Deol, Ajay Piramal, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anil Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor.