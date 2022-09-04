Protect yourself from Dengue fever: Follow these at-home prevention tips for family, loved ones

File photo

A rise in cases of dengue fever can be witnessed in some parts of the country, which has raised concern among a lot of citizens. Dengue can cause several illness. Due to mosquito breeding grounds being created by water gathered in various locations during the monsoon, the risk of dengue increases. High fever, rash, joint discomfort, and muscular ache are all symptoms of dengue.

One of the most effective way to combat dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.

Dengue: Symptoms, prevention and cure

Anyone who is infected with dengue might get body rash, severe headache, high fever, vomiting, nausea, and aching muscles and joints.