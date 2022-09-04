Search icon
Protect yourself from Dengue fever: Follow these at-home prevention tips for family, loved ones

Dengue fever: Preventing mosquito bites is one of the most effective ways to fight dengue.

A rise in cases of dengue fever can be witnessed in some parts of the country, which has raised concern among a lot of citizens. Dengue can cause several illness. Due to mosquito breeding grounds being created by water gathered in various locations during the monsoon, the risk of dengue increases. High fever, rash, joint discomfort, and muscular ache are all symptoms of dengue.
One of the most effective way to combat dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.

Dengue: Symptoms, prevention and cure

Anyone who is infected with dengue might get body rash, severe headache, high fever, vomiting, nausea, and aching muscles and joints.

  • Cover all water storage containers with a proper lid.
  • Water in coolers and other small containers, including plastic containers, flower vases, buckets, and used automobile tyres should be emptied at least once every week.
  • You can use aerosol during the daytime to prevent mosquito bites.
  • Wear clothes that can cover your arms and legs during the rainy season.
  • Use mosquito nets and repellents if you are sleeping in the daytime.
  • The patient should get checked for dengue if the fever persists. Following diagnosis, a high-fluid diet and prescription medications should be used. The right way to treat symptoms of dengue is to have paracetamol or acetaminophen. As per experts, one should avoid the use of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like ibuprofen.
