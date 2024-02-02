Twitter
Delhi World Book Fair 2024: How to book tickets online, venue, timings

The National Book Trust is set to conduct the New Delhi Book Fair 2024 between February 10-18. See all details here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 07:51 PM IST

The National Book Trust with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) will conduct the Delhi World Book Fair between February 10 to 18, 2024. The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) has been conducted for the past 50 years. 

The theme of New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is 'Multi Lingual India'. This year, the world's largest book fair will specifically highlight the National Education Policy 2020's emphasis on enhancing children's language skills by concentrating on the advancement of 'listening, speaking, writing, and reading.' 

Over 1000 publishers' books will be available at the fair. More than 600 literary and cultural programmes will be organised this year. 

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Ticket price, timing

The grand event will be conducted in Pragati Maidan between 11 am to 8 pm. Visitors will have to pay an entry fee of Rs 10-20. 

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: How to reach?

The nearest metro station to Pragati Maidan is Supreme Court (Blue line). For more details, you can also visit the official website of NBT -- www.nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf2024/. 

Read: Book Review: Biswajit Jha’s ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: How to buy tickets online 

  • Visit the official website-- www.nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf2024/.
  • Navigate to the “Ticket Booking” section.
  • Select the desired date of attendance.
  • Choose the ticket type (Children or Adults).
  • Complete the payment process.
  • Receive the e-ticket via email.
