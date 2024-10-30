As Delhi pollution intensifies on Diwali, here are six tips that parents can follow to protect their child's health.

With Diwali just knocking on the door, concerns around air pollution due to the burning of firecrackers are just getting intensified. In Delhi, for instance, the air quality has already deteriorated with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded in the 'poor' category. The situation has further worsened for metro cities such as Delhi amid the rising cases of stubble burning, which has created a blanket of smog in the skies, affecting the health of children. Despite this, there are ways that parents can adopt to reduce the impact of Diwali pollution on their child's health:

Guard lungs with masks: It’s advised that all especially children avoid outdoor activities when the air pollution levels are high. It’s advised that parents encourage children to wear well-fitted masks that filter the air when they step out of the house.

Air purifiers can help: If you are avoiding outdoors due to high pollution levels, ensure that the air inside the home is fit to breathe for your kids. You can employ an air purifier to keep the air inside your home safe to breathe.

Simple health tips: You can easily download an AQI app (for Android and iOS) on your smartphone and check the air quality around you. These apps can help you plan your and your children’s trips.

Plants can come to the rescue: It’s always advised to have some indoor plants as they are natural air filters. They are known to naturally filter out any air pollutants present and purify indoors. These include Golden Pothos, Warneck Dracaena, Aloe Vera, Bamboo Palm, etc.

Eco-friendly Diwali: The festival of Diwali shouldn’t be limited to bursting crackers. There are many other beautiful aspects associated with the festival including decorating the homes, distributing sweets, visiting places of worship, etc. Inculcating such habits in children at a young age can make them more sensitive towards the environment.

Avoid outdoor activities: It’s always better to avoid any outdoor physical activities for a few days after Diwali, till the air quality starts improving. Any physical activity in extremely polluted air, where you breathe in more polluted air can only exert more load on the lungs. And, this can easily be avoided.