Delhi-NCR chokes under toxic air: Essential do’s and don’ts to protect your health

LIFESTYLE
Like every year, the national capital continues to grapple with air pollution, posing serious health challenges to residents. Especially after the festival of Diwali and stubble-burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, it becomes an annual ritual for Delhi to choke on toxic air. With consistently deteriorating air quality, Delhiites are finding it extremely challenging to step out. Moreover, experts have also warned that the rising Air Quality Index (AQI) could pose serious threats to people's health, especially senior citizens.
What to do:
1. If possible, use air purifiers at home.
2. Use public transport and reduce the use of personal vehicles.
3. Use face masks when you're outdoors.
What not to do:
1. Avoid stepping out unless it's urgent.
2. Avoid dust-generating construction activities during this time.
3. Avoid open burning of solid waste as it worsens the air quality.