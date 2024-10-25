LIFESTYLE
Here are preventive measures to follow to stay healthy as Delhi's air quality worsens ahead of Diwali.
The air quality of Delhi and surrounding areas worsened due to increasing pollution in recent days. The Centre’s pollution control panel has imposed a Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) stage two to monitor the situation by employing stringent measures to curb the effects of transportation, mining operations and stubble burning. The thick blanket of smog has, however, engulfed Delhi affecting health, especially of old people and children. The toxic air adversely affects plants and animals alike.
Though the national capital on Friday witnessed a fall in the Air Quality Index (AQI) to 283, the situation still looks grim. With Diwali approaching, the air quality may again reach the ‘very poor’ category even though there has been a complete ban on firecrackers. Therefore, it is important to follow some measures to prevent yourself from falling sick.
Do’s
Stay at home: As much as possible, people should avoid going out unless it’s necessary. Outdoor activities like morning walks and jogging should not be practised as the toxic air will impact your respiratory organs.
Wear masks: Micro particles like PM10, and PM2.5 found in the poor air can enter your body if you do not cover your mouth and nose. So, it has become necessary to wear masks, especially N95 ones to restrict pollutants from entering your respiratory system.
Keep air-purifying plants: There are several plants which are natural air purifiers. Aloe Vera, Spider Plant, Tulsi, and Money Plant among others improve air quality. Place these plants inside your home and offices helps mitigate the adverse effect in such times.
Drink a lot of water: Water helps cleanse the body. It is vital to stay hydrated when the air quality is poor. Coconut water, fresh lime and other healthy drinks keep infections away.
Maintain a healthy diet: With deteriorating air quality, one should work on boosting immunity. It is advisable to consume a diet rich in antioxidants, and proteins, which helps fight the harmful effects caused by pollution.
Don’ts
Avoid exercising in parks and open areas: In winter, the airflow becomes low and hence pollutants hang in the lower strata of the atmosphere. Exercising in an open space will make it difficult to breathe and susceptible to illness.
Avoid smoking: Experts believe that cigarette smoke is one of the most common air pollutants. Hence, indoor smoking should not be allowed and initiative must be taken to make place tobacco-free.
