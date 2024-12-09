The video shows her slicing a green chilli and applying its spicy interior to her lips. Despite the visible discomfort, she completed her look with a lip tint, leaving followers intrigued.

Every day, we see new beauty hacks going viral on the internet, but not all trends are worth trying. Recently, a bizarre video by Delhi-based beauty influencer Shubhangi Anand has left viewers divided. In the viral clip, which has amassed over 22 million views on Instagram, Ms Anand demonstrated her unique lip-plumping technique: rubbing green chillies on her lips.

The video shows her slicing a green chilli and applying its spicy interior to her lips. Despite the visible discomfort, she completed her look with a lip tint, leaving followers intrigued. In the caption, she asked, “Would you try this?” While some admired her boldness, others were shocked by the potential risks.

The hack works because chillies contain capsaicin, a compound that stimulates blood flow and causes vasodilation, temporarily making the lips appear redder and fuller. However, this burning sensation is a sign of irritation, not a healthy beauty boost. Experts warn that applying chillies or red peppers to lips can lead to allergic reactions, pigmentation issues, or even long-term damage to the delicate skin.

Dermatologists stress that while fuller lips are often seen as desirable, resorting to such extreme measures is unsafe. Safer alternatives include over-the-counter lip plumpers containing hyaluronic acid or opting for professional lip augmentation treatments under medical supervision.