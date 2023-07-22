Headlines

Delhi cafe unveils 'Barbie' inspired shoe dessert and burger combo, video goes viral

The highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling premiered yesterday, igniting a massive 'Barbie craze' around the world. People are going all out, from sharing AI-generated images and dancing to the Barbie song to celebrities dressing up as the iconic doll. The excitement has reached new heights with a café in Delhi, called Cocopots, introducing a special pink Barbie menu that has taken the internet by storm.

The enchanting Barbie-themed menu at Cocopots, located in Kamla Nagar, includes delightful treats such as a pink burger, bubblegum milkshake, and fries with pink sauce. They even serve Barbie-themed pink pasta and an exquisite edible pink shoe. Yes, you read that right, an edible shoe, and an influencer's video has captured the attention of many curious minds.

In the video, Kuljyoti Dhingra explores the Barbie dessert with great enthusiasm. She starts by taking a bite of the pink Barbie shoe, and then she indulges in the other delectable sweets on the plate. The highlight comes when she uses a hammer to crush a purse-shaped box, revealing even more delicious surprises inside.

The video has quickly gone viral on Instagram, garnering over 6,000 views and more than 4,000 likes. The public is captivated by this unique and innovative dessert concept.

As for the Barbie movie, it seems to offer a fresh feminist perspective on the iconic Mattel doll and boasts an impressive star-studded cast with names like Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon (though Kate is not portraying a Barbie character). This promising lineup has raised excitement among fans and critics alike.

Insta users have flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the dessert video. Many expressed their desire to try this whimsical creation, while others raised concerns about its sugar content.

The Barbie craze has truly taken the world by storm, and it seems like everyone is eager to embrace the magic of this iconic doll in various delightful ways, including enjoying these delectable Barbie-themed treats at Cocopots in Delhi.

