Delhi air pollution: 5 indoor plants that which act as natural air purifiers

Headlines

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India beat England by 100 runs, register their sixth consecutive win

Andhra Pradesh: Eight dead, 25 injured after two trains collide in Vizianagaram

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Priyanka Chopra reveals feeling guilt on failure of female-centric films: ‘I took all women a few steps back…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Priyanka Chopra reveals feeling guilt on failure of female-centric films: ‘I took all women a few steps back…’

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Records set by Rohit Sharma

9 Bollywood actors who made successful comeback with OTT

10 much-awaited Bollywood films releasing in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

As Tejas fails at box office, Kangana Ranaut lashes out at those ‘wishing her ill’: 'Their lives will be miserable...'

Samarth Jurel says Abhishek Kumar threatened to burn Isha Malviya's face, cites examples of his ‘agressive behaviour’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Delhi air pollution: 5 indoor plants that which act as natural air purifiers

These plants not only enhance the aesthetics of your living space but also help remove harmful pollutants, making the air you breathe cleaner and healthier.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


Delhi's air quality has been a cause for concern for quite some time, with high levels of pollution affecting the health and well-being of its residents. While outdoor pollution is a major issue, indoor air quality also plays a crucial role in our overall health. One effective way to combat indoor air pollution is by incorporating indoor plants that act as natural air purifiers. These plants not only enhance the aesthetics of your living space but also help remove harmful pollutants, making the air you breathe cleaner and healthier.

Aloe Vera 

Aloe Vera is a popular indoor plant known for its numerous health benefits, including air purification. This succulent not only improves indoor air quality by removing pollutants such as formaldehyde and benzene but also serves as a natural remedy for various skin ailments and promotes better sleep.

Spider Plant 

The Spider Plant is an excellent choice for indoor air purification, as it effectively removes common pollutants like xylene and toluene. It is easy to care for and is known for its ability to thrive even in low-light conditions. Its long, arching leaves with green and white stripes make it an attractive addition to your home.

Snake Plant 

The Snake Plant, also known as the Mother-in-Law's Tongue, is another top choice for combating indoor air pollution. It's particularly effective at removing formaldehyde, which can be found in many household products. This hardy plant is low-maintenance and thrives in various lighting conditions.

Peace Lily 

Peace Lilies are not only beautiful but also excellent air purifiers. They can remove indoor air pollutants such as ammonia, benzene, and formaldehyde. Their elegant white blooms make them a delightful addition to any room. However, it's important to note that they are toxic to pets, so take precautions if you have animals at home.

Rubber Plant 

Rubber Plants are well-regarded for their air-purifying capabilities. They effectively filter out formaldehyde and other common household pollutants. Their dark green leaves and low-maintenance care requirements make them a popular choice for indoor decor.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra's century goes in vain as Australia beat New Zealand in last-ball thriller

Meet DU graduate with over Rs 9 crore salary package, former CFO of Airtel, working at Infosys as…

Security beefed up in Delhi after serial blasts in Kerala

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE