Define Influencer - An interview with Celia Smith

Social media is an ever-growing rapid media outlet that has given many young, creative entrepreneurs a career. But what does it mean to be an “influencer?”

According to Celia Smith,

“Real Influencers don’t actually use the term “influencer” anymore - because the market has become so saturated with people who want to be influencers, and just buy fake followers and post Gucci and call themselves an “influencer.”

You don’t want to be an influencer. You either have influence or you don’t. Real influence means you can persuade people to take action, whether that means buying a product or service, or inspiring people to do something and take action.

All I wanted was to figure out how I could get paid to travel. And honestly, at first, it was all about me… I just wanted to build my personal brand with high quality content so I could work with any brand or luxury travel company in the world.”

So she did. And she started to integrate her friends on global content creation trips, and built relationships with luxury hotels and resorts to sponsor their trips. In exchange, Celia would create high-quality content for the accommodations they would provide… And it was incredible…

Until one day, one of her (young) high-school coaches tragically died in a car accident…

“I realized then, that if that were my funeral, I don’t think half the amount of people would be there. My life was incredible, but I wasn’t REALLY making a difference, or doing anything of REAL value. I wasn’t helping anyone, or leaving any type of impact…”

And within a month, her entire business model fell apart when she also got in a car accident.

“I realized then that all of my “friends” were only there for me when I was providing opportunities for them, but when I needed someone, I was alone. And this was because these relationships were not deep or meaningful….which I also have to take responsibility for. Honestly, we were all pretty self-interested, materialistic, and egotistical….especially me.”

So she moved to Hawaii in 2019 and started her personal development journey. The real magic began when she found Masterminds and started to network with entrepreneurs that inspired her to do something greater.

“I learned quickly that having influence means providing value, and developing meaningful relationships, which is only possible with personal development. And I think that’s what most people are missing. Providing real value is the best, most organic strategy to grow and connect with people.”

Her company, Weekender Productions, now invites young entrepreneurs who have similar goals in mind to go along on these personal development Masterminds and discuss their brand and business ideas. As a member of Weekender Productions , not only are you able to embark on unforgettable adventures and network with like-minded individuals, you have the opportunity to create high-quality content and build your social media presence, in a meaningful way that provides value to the audience that you are called to impact.

Currently, Celia’s main focus is on personal development and personal branding.

“I can still travel the world and create content for global companies, but it’s way better when you explore and adventure with a group of inspiring, high-performance people. My purpose is to create a community of elite entrepreneurs through these life-changing Weekender experiences.”

