DeFi11 Founder Ritam Gupta on his journey of being an entrepreneur in the blockchain industry

Success comes to those who take risks, are open to change, broaden their knowledge and have the quest to reach high. New Delhi's Ritam Gupta always dreamt big from childhood and worked hard to make them come true. He is an entrepreneur in Dubai and a founder of two companies - Nonceblox Private Limited and DeFi11.



Entrepreneur Ritam Gupta got interested in the blockchain industry seven years ago. At that time, he was curious what it is about and had not made plans to take it up as a primary career. He started working as a developer with a blockchain company and slowly worked in the consultation department. The learning experience inspired him and gave him the confidence to start his own ventures.



Gupta's expertise proves he's multitalented and an intelligent learner. He shares, "Over the past few years, I have become an expert in various fields like Software Development, Technology Consulting, Team Leadership & Management, Strategy and Operations, Enterprise Architecture and Delivery management."



About his blockchain business, DeFi11 Founder & CEO Ritam Gupta shares, "I have successfully set up a blockchain agency by my own with almost 100 people working there. Apart from that, my recent venture is DeFi11, a defi powered gaming ecosystem that covers all the loopholes and frauds from the centralised gaming ecosystem."



It is not easy to learn something new. One might start with curiosity, but boredom and difficulties are a part of it. Sometimes, the challenges are so tricky that it pushes one to give up on their career goal. When entrepreneur Ritam Gupta was asked if he ever felt like giving up at any point in his career, he shares, "Yes, quite a few times. But I always reminded myself that holding on is the key to success."



Today, Ritam is a scholar in the blockchain industry. He says that the industry has a lot of scope in the coming time and wants to keep growing as much he can.

