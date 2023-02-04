Deepika Padukone wore floral dress for Pathaan's success celebration, know its price

Photo: (Deepika Padukone / Instagram)

Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone celebrated the success of the film Pathaan in a gorgeous red floral midi dress with a plunging neckline that costs over Rs. one lac.

Deepika Padukone caught everyone’s attention in a floral multi-coloured designer midi dress with a plunging neckline. The beautiful dress is from the designer brand Gauri & Nainika and is priced at ₹34,000 INR, which is around Rs. 110,000.

Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in the outfit and her radiant smile enhanced her beauty.

Talking about Pathaan, not just in India, the film is ruling even globally. The film has earned around Rs 665 crores to Rs 675 crores. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham met the media to celebrate the success of Pathaan.