FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes

Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Iran Protests: Australia, Canada and EU strongly criticise killing of protesters, 'Must immediately end the use...'

Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Jemimah Rodrigues gets special bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar, performs duet with legend | WATCH

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked - Watch viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS

Deepika Padukone stuns as a bridesmaid in a purple Bandhani saree at her friend’s wedding in New York.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Deepika Padukone recently attended a close friend’s wedding in New York, where she was seen as one of the bridesmaids. Pictures from the celebrations have now surfaced online, fans cannot stop admiring her graceful look in a traditional saree. Accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika added old-world charm to the wedding festivities, blending Indian elegance with an international setting.

    Deepika Padukone was part of the wedding celebrations of her friends Sneha Ramachander and Chris Rossi in New York. In the picture, Deepika is seen standing alongside other bridesmaids, looking radiant and poised.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    For the special occasion, Deepika chose a stunning purple Bandhani saree featuring a rich, luxe border. She paired the saree with a beautifully embroidered blouse, keeping the look traditional yet refined. She accessorised with a chunky choker necklace and statement earrings. Her signature slick bun completed her overall look.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Earlier, wedding DJ Mehul shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media. Some of the photos featured Deepika and Ranveer Singh, who were seen enjoying the festivities.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Apart from making fashion statements, Deepika recently marked her 40th birthday by launching a meaningful initiative. She announced The OnSet Program, an extension of her Create With Me platform. The program aims to support and empower aspiring creative talent interested in careers in Indian films, television, and advertising. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Deepika expressed her desire to give deserving talent a platform to be seen and heard.

    On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in King and an upcoming action film directed by Atlee. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is enjoying massive success with his film Dhurandhar, which has crossed Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
    Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant
    Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…
    Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…
    Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video
    Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked - Watch viral video
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless pote
    Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?
    Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I WC 2026?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement