Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS

Deepika Padukone stuns as a bridesmaid in a purple Bandhani saree at her friend’s wedding in New York.

Deepika Padukone recently attended a close friend’s wedding in New York, where she was seen as one of the bridesmaids. Pictures from the celebrations have now surfaced online, fans cannot stop admiring her graceful look in a traditional saree. Accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika added old-world charm to the wedding festivities, blending Indian elegance with an international setting.

Deepika Padukone was part of the wedding celebrations of her friends Sneha Ramachander and Chris Rossi in New York. In the picture, Deepika is seen standing alongside other bridesmaids, looking radiant and poised.

For the special occasion, Deepika chose a stunning purple Bandhani saree featuring a rich, luxe border. She paired the saree with a beautifully embroidered blouse, keeping the look traditional yet refined. She accessorised with a chunky choker necklace and statement earrings. Her signature slick bun completed her overall look.

Earlier, wedding DJ Mehul shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media. Some of the photos featured Deepika and Ranveer Singh, who were seen enjoying the festivities.

Apart from making fashion statements, Deepika recently marked her 40th birthday by launching a meaningful initiative. She announced The OnSet Program, an extension of her Create With Me platform. The program aims to support and empower aspiring creative talent interested in careers in Indian films, television, and advertising. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Deepika expressed her desire to give deserving talent a platform to be seen and heard.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in King and an upcoming action film directed by Atlee. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is enjoying massive success with his film Dhurandhar, which has crossed Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.