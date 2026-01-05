Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King to her exciting upcoming flims
Mustafizur Rehman's controversy: ICC chairman Jay Shah to announce revised T20 World Cup schedule after Bangladesh row, reports claim...
Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at ex-boyfriend's US apartment
Deepika Padukone to nurture future of film industry, on her 40th birthday, actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'
IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement after BCCI throws him out, his name is...
Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam DENIED bail; five other accused get relief from SC with conditions
Forbes-Featured Technological Innovator Anvesh Tiwari Leads AI-based Virtual Shopping with FashionKart.ai Launch.
Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Melania come together for 'lovely dinner' after feud; hints at BIG plans for 2026; watch viral photo
South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, 'The Nation's Actor', passes away at 74
Deepika Padukone turns 40: Here's her secret of healthy life, balancing way of living amid hectic shoot commitments
LIFESTYLE
As Deepika Padukone turns 40, she inspires with a simple and balanced approach to health. Her focus on mindful eating, enjoyable fitness and daily self-care shows that true wellness comes from consistency, not extremes.
As Deepika Padukone turns 40, she continues to inspire millions with her calm, balanced and healthy lifestyle. The actress believes that true fitness is not about strict diets or heavy workouts, but about taking care of the body and mind every day, simply and practically.
Deepika can sustain her balanced diet for a considerable amount of time. She opposes crash diets and the total elimination of certain food groups. Rather, she cooks at home, pays attention to portion control, and enjoys her food guilt-free. For her, eating well entails paying attention to her body and selecting foods that give her a sense of health and vitality. Food, in her opinion, should nourish the body rather than induce stress. Because of this, she prioritises consistency over perfection and gives herself occasional treats.
Deepika considers fitness to be a significant aspect of her life, but she makes it fun. Stretching, Pilates, yoga and functional exercises are all part of her exercise regimen. Instead of concentrating solely on weight loss, she prefers exercises that enhance posture, strength, and flexibility. Additionally, Deepika thinks that maintaining an active lifestyle is about feeling good rather than punishing the body. Despite her hectic schedule, she maintains her fitness, composure and concentration with regular exercise.
Also read: Aamir Khan REACTS to Sunil Grover's 'priceless' mimicry of him on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I felt like I was...'
Deepika's daily routine heavily incorporates self-care. She schedules basic routines like getting enough sleep, taking care of her skin, staying hydrated, and taking some alone time. For her, mental tranquillity is equally as important as physical health. She frequently discusses the value of taking it slow, controlling stress and treating oneself with kindness. She maintains her equilibrium and sense of groundedness thanks to these little daily routines.
Deepika Padukone, 40, demonstrates that balance is key to wellbeing. Her way of life demonstrates that being healthy is about making thoughtful decisions every day rather than going to extremes. She continues to age gracefully and confidently by emphasising self-care, regular exercise and simple eating.