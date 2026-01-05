Deepika Padukone turns 40: Here's her secret of healthy life, balancing way of living amid hectic shoot commitments

As Deepika Padukone turns 40, she inspires with a simple and balanced approach to health. Her focus on mindful eating, enjoyable fitness and daily self-care shows that true wellness comes from consistency, not extremes.

As Deepika Padukone turns 40, she continues to inspire millions with her calm, balanced and healthy lifestyle. The actress believes that true fitness is not about strict diets or heavy workouts, but about taking care of the body and mind every day, simply and practically.

Balanced diet, not strict rules:

Deepika can sustain her balanced diet for a considerable amount of time. She opposes crash diets and the total elimination of certain food groups. Rather, she cooks at home, pays attention to portion control, and enjoys her food guilt-free. For her, eating well entails paying attention to her body and selecting foods that give her a sense of health and vitality. Food, in her opinion, should nourish the body rather than induce stress. Because of this, she prioritises consistency over perfection and gives herself occasional treats.

Fitness with enjoyment:

Deepika considers fitness to be a significant aspect of her life, but she makes it fun. Stretching, Pilates, yoga and functional exercises are all part of her exercise regimen. Instead of concentrating solely on weight loss, she prefers exercises that enhance posture, strength, and flexibility. Additionally, Deepika thinks that maintaining an active lifestyle is about feeling good rather than punishing the body. Despite her hectic schedule, she maintains her fitness, composure and concentration with regular exercise.

Daily self-care matters:

Deepika's daily routine heavily incorporates self-care. She schedules basic routines like getting enough sleep, taking care of her skin, staying hydrated, and taking some alone time. For her, mental tranquillity is equally as important as physical health. She frequently discusses the value of taking it slow, controlling stress and treating oneself with kindness. She maintains her equilibrium and sense of groundedness thanks to these little daily routines.

Deepika Padukone, 40, demonstrates that balance is key to wellbeing. Her way of life demonstrates that being healthy is about making thoughtful decisions every day rather than going to extremes. She continues to age gracefully and confidently by emphasising self-care, regular exercise and simple eating.