Want to know Deepika Padukone's secret behind youthful and glowing skin? Well, it's way more than expensive cosmetic treatments and skincare products - a dedicated focus on nutrition, fitness and a consistent skincare regime.

In a recent Instagram post, the Piku actor shared behind-the-scenes clip of getting dolled up for a Cartier’s High Jewellery event in Dubai, which involved getting a HIFU treatment done. "Cleansing is the foundation of good skin. When it comes to my everyday skincare routine, I just stick to the basics. I have always stuck to the basics,” Deepika shared.

"HIFU is HIFUing", she hilariously said. Pointing towards a Cryo machine, she emphasised that it works similar to "when you dunk your face in ice". Deepika said that the treatment involves using a booster, which helps ‘boost collagen in your skin’ and uses LED light exposure.

What is HIFU treatment?

As per a report by The Indian Express, citing Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a cosmetic procedure that uses ultrasound waves to boost collagen in the skin. It also helps with anti-ageing, creating a tightening effect and reducing wrinkles.

In short, it is a good option for those who wish to rejuvenate their skin without having to go through the troubles and expenses of surgery. Dr Chause recommends consulting a specialist if you're seeking a HIFU treatment for your facial skin.

“The doctor will be able to determine if you are a good candidate for this procedure. If advised, follow the instructions given for optimum results,” she added, as quoted by the media outlet.