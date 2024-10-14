Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who works with stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt has shared a quick 5-minute workout plan to stay fit during the festive season.

It’s a time for celebration and fun, but we should also think about our health. To help with this, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who works with stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt has shared a quick 5-minute workout plan to stay fit during the festive season.

Yasmin took to Instagram and shared a plan in which you just need 5 minutes from your busy day to burn off those extra 'modak' calories and stay in shape after festivals. The workout includes high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises for a full-body burn. You just need a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells to get started.

Sharing the plan after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa has left, and it’s time to get back on track. Those delicious modaks were worth it, but now we’re ready to reset and refocus on our health and fitness goals. Repeat for 5 rounds, DB Squat+ Overhead Press- 15 reps, DB Pullover+Bridge- 15 reps, DB Lunge+Single Triceps Extension- 15reps each, DB Deadlift+Power Clean- 15 reps, Single Leg Push-up+ Butt Blaster- 15 each. Let’s sweat out those extra festive calories together with my QUICK 5 MINUTE FULL BODY WORKOUT to burn off those modak."

The celebrity trainer loves quick HIIT workouts and often suggests them for those with busy schedules. Here are five other fast workout routines you can add to your fitness routine to stay healthy and achieve the physique of your favorite movie star.

