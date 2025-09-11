Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Deepika Padukone’s fitness coach shares guilt-free chocolate ice cream recipe for weight control

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s healthy ice cream recipe offers a guilt-free alternative for dessert lovers.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 05:34 PM IST

Deepika Padukone’s fitness coach shares guilt-free chocolate ice cream recipe for weight control
Starting a weight loss journey often means a goodbye to some of your favourite foods. For many people, creamy scoops of ice cream are at the top of that list. However, you don't have to avoid them anymore; with the right recipe, you can enjoy this frozen treat without worrying about excess calories.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a special ice cream recipe on her Instagram, and it’s perfect for anyone who loves sweets but still wants to stay fit. Yasmin, known for training Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, has always promoted healthy alternatives that balance taste and nutrition.

Ingredients you’ll need

  • Apples (peeled and chopped)
  • Dark chocolate (melted)
  • Maple syrup
  • Walnuts (chopped)

Step-by-step recipe

To make this guilt-free ice cream, start by peeling and chopping apples, then boil them until soft. Blend the boiled apples with melted dark chocolate until smooth, add a little maple syrup for extra sweetness, and blend lightly again. Pour the creamy mixture into ice cream moulds and freeze overnight. By the next day, your delicious, zero-sugar, guilt-free ice cream will be ready to enjoy!

Why this recipe works

Low in calories: Apples provide sweetness without refined sugar.

Rich in nutrients: Walnuts offer protein and good fats, while dark chocolate is full of antioxidants.

Vegan-friendly: Made without dairy, this recipe is perfect for plant-based diets.

Easy to make: With just four ingredients, it’s quick, simple, and beginner-friendly.

