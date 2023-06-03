Search icon
Deepika Padukone reveals the secret to her glowing skin: ‘just keep it very simple and....’

Deepika Padukone revealed her skin care routine with her fans over an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

In the Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone is one of the most attractive actresses. Her stunning appearance is frequently praised by the actress's fans. Well, we are confident that many of you have wondered what the secret is to Deepika's flawless skin, and she has now finally revealed it.

When a fan asked her about her incredibly bright complexion during a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, the actress said, “My secret has always been, just keep it very simple and just stick to the fundamentals. It’s sort of the mantra that my mother taught me while I was growing up, she is like don’t do too much to your skin, keep it simple; less is more.”

 

“So, just as a young kid, a mother tells you that it just sticks with you and I kind of continued that through my journey and my skin care routine. I just focus on cleansing my skin, keeping my skin hydrated, using sunscreen for protecting it from the sun and that’s really all I do,” she added.

 

Deepika Padukone also revealed that she is now binge-watching the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking during the same session. Additionally, she mentioned Scooby-Doo as her favourite programme and even sang the theme song.

 

In terms of her professional life, Deepika Padukone most recently appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan. She will appear in both Project K and Fighter, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She will make her Telugu film debut with Project K.

 

