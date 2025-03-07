Her dress, styled by Shaleena Nathani, featured a high-neck bow, long flowing sleeves, and a shiny metallic fabric.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, turning heads in a dazzling gold outfit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Known for her elegant and powerful fashion choices, she once again showed why she is a style icon.

Her dress, styled by Shaleena Nathani, featured a high-neck bow, long flowing sleeves, and a shiny metallic fabric. The rich gold colour added to the charm, making her look both graceful and confident. As she posed against the beautiful desert backdrop, her golden outfit blended perfectly with the warm, earthy tones, creating a breathtaking sight.

To give her look a modern touch, Deepika paired the outfit with bold black stiletto heels. The pointed-toe shoes, made of sleek leather, created a sharp contrast with the shimmering dress. This mix of glamour and simplicity made her outfit even more striking.

Have a look

She kept her accessories minimal, wearing elegant gold ear cuffs that matched the dress’s details. The delicate jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering her look. Her hair was styled in a neat yet slightly messy updo, making her look effortlessly stylish while keeping the focus on her outfit.

Her makeup was soft and natural, highlighting her beauty. She went for a nude lip colour and well-defined eyes, which gave her a fresh and radiant appearance. Every detail of her look was carefully chosen to enhance her elegance.

Deepika’s golden look at the summit was yet another example of her flawless style. She once again proved that she knows how to mix classic fashion with modern trends, making a powerful style statement.