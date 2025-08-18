'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory? His legal counsel says...

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

'How is that possible?': Indian man’s hilarious take on love vs arranged marriage with American wife leaves internet laughing

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

How is Vice President elected? Who can contest? Proportional Representation?

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Viral: German Shepherd jumping from balcony to protect kids from a stray dog

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s trainer reveals 5 simple steps to master 5 push-up variations with confidence. Learn proper techniques, build strength, and perfect your form like Bollywood stars with this easy-to-follow guide.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

TRENDING NOW

Push-ups are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises to build upper body strength, core stability, and overall fitness. Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt swear by push-ups as part of their rigorous workout routines. Recently, their fitness trainer revealed 5 simple steps to master 5 different push-up variations with confidence, making it easier for fans to follow at home.

Step 1 - Incline push-up performed on your knees

The incline push-up on knees is a beginner-friendly exercise that involves placing your hands on a raised surface, such as a bench or table, while keeping your knees on the ground. This reduces the weight you lift, making it easier to maintain proper form, from head to knees, and gradually build strength. It’s an excellent way to gain confidence and strengthen your chest, shoulders, and arms before progressing to standard push-ups.

Step 2 - Wall push-up

A wall push-up is a beginner-friendly exercise performed by standing facing a wall, placing your hands at shoulder height, and bending your elbows to bring your chest toward the wall before pushing back. This helps build upper body strength, maintain proper form, and develop confidence before attempting more challenging push-up variations.

Step 3 - Knee push-up

A knee push-up is a modified push-up where your knees stay on the ground instead of your feet. This reduces the weight you lift, making it easier to maintain a straight line from knees to head while engaging the correct muscles. It helps build upper body strength and improve form gradually, boosting confidence as you progress toward full push-ups.

Step 4 - Incline push-up

An incline push-up involves placing your hands on a raised surface, such as a bench or table, while keeping your feet on the ground. This variation is easier than a standard push-up since you lift less body weight, allowing you to maintain proper form and engage the right muscles. It helps gradually build upper-body strength and confidence before progressing to regular push-ups.

Step 5 - Push-up

A push-up is a classic bodyweight exercise that begins in a plank position, with hands placed shoulder-width apart and the body aligned straight from head to heels. Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows, then push back up. This exercise strengthens the chest, shoulders, arms, and core while reinforcing proper form. With consistent practice, push-ups enhance muscle strength and build confidence to attempt more advanced variations.

ALSO READ: Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL
Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
Italy's Meloni, Germany's Merz, EU President to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine peace
European leaders to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine...
'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange
'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi i
From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor and demand boycott of War 2
Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE