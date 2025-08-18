Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s trainer reveals 5 simple steps to master 5 push-up variations with confidence. Learn proper techniques, build strength, and perfect your form like Bollywood stars with this easy-to-follow guide.

Push-ups are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises to build upper body strength, core stability, and overall fitness. Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt swear by push-ups as part of their rigorous workout routines. Recently, their fitness trainer revealed 5 simple steps to master 5 different push-up variations with confidence, making it easier for fans to follow at home.

Step 1 - Incline push-up performed on your knees

The incline push-up on knees is a beginner-friendly exercise that involves placing your hands on a raised surface, such as a bench or table, while keeping your knees on the ground. This reduces the weight you lift, making it easier to maintain proper form, from head to knees, and gradually build strength. It’s an excellent way to gain confidence and strengthen your chest, shoulders, and arms before progressing to standard push-ups.

Step 2 - Wall push-up

A wall push-up is a beginner-friendly exercise performed by standing facing a wall, placing your hands at shoulder height, and bending your elbows to bring your chest toward the wall before pushing back. This helps build upper body strength, maintain proper form, and develop confidence before attempting more challenging push-up variations.

Step 3 - Knee push-up

A knee push-up is a modified push-up where your knees stay on the ground instead of your feet. This reduces the weight you lift, making it easier to maintain a straight line from knees to head while engaging the correct muscles. It helps build upper body strength and improve form gradually, boosting confidence as you progress toward full push-ups.

Step 4 - Incline push-up

An incline push-up involves placing your hands on a raised surface, such as a bench or table, while keeping your feet on the ground. This variation is easier than a standard push-up since you lift less body weight, allowing you to maintain proper form and engage the right muscles. It helps gradually build upper-body strength and confidence before progressing to regular push-ups.

Step 5 - Push-up

A push-up is a classic bodyweight exercise that begins in a plank position, with hands placed shoulder-width apart and the body aligned straight from head to heels. Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows, then push back up. This exercise strengthens the chest, shoulders, arms, and core while reinforcing proper form. With consistent practice, push-ups enhance muscle strength and build confidence to attempt more advanced variations.

ALSO READ: Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’