Deepika Padukone hugs Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, greets Kokilaben Ambani at Manish Malhotra's event, pics go viral

Now, a video of the event is going viral on social media that shows Deepika Padukone happily greeting Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Kokilaben Ambani. In the photos that are going viral, Deepika Padukone can be seen hugging Kokilaben Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, on Thursday, hosted a grand couture show at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were seen as the showstoppers at the show which had celebrities from Bollywood and the business world in attendance. Deepika Padukone was also present to cheer for her husband Ranveer Singh. Another famous family present at the show was the Ambanis. Mukesh Ambani attended the show with his mother Kokilaben Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani. 

Now, a video of the event is going viral on social media that shows Deepika Padukone happily greeting Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Kokilaben Ambani. In the photos that are going viral, Deepika Padukone can be seen hugging Kokilaben Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani. 

Deepika Padukone in a candid conversation with Kokilaben Ambani 

Deepika Padukone hugs Isha Ambani 

Deepika Padukone greets Mukesh Ambani 

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@manav.manglani)

During the show, Ranveer Singh also stopped his ramp walk to greet the Ambani family. The video is currently going viral on social media. 

Here is the photo

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were seen as showstoppers for the Manish Malhotra show. The duo will now be next seen in Karan Johar's much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

