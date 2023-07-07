Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050761
HomeLifestyle

Deepika Padukone enjoys this yummy ice cream sandwich, here's how to make it

Making an ice cream sandwich is a delicious and simple process. Here's a basic recipe to guide you.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Deepika Padukone enjoys this yummy ice cream sandwich, here's how to make it
Deepika Padukone enjoys this yummy ice cream sandwich, here's how to make it

Deepika Padukone effortlessly delves into various domains, be it films, fashion, mental health, or beauty. Alongside her professional pursuits, the actress passionately advocates for causes close to her heart. Among her diverse interests, food holds a special place, as evident from her recent Instagram post. Deepika Padukone shared a delightful summer treat that left us craving instantly—none other than the delightful ice cream sandwich.

 
 
cre_Trending
 
 

Making an ice cream sandwich is a delicious and simple process. Here's a basic recipe to guide you:

Ingredients:

  • Ice cream of your choice
  • Chocolate chip cookies (or any other type of cookie you prefer)

Instructions:

  • Soften the ice cream: Take the ice cream out of the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes until it becomes soft enough to scoop and spread easily.
  • Prepare the cookies: Take two cookies of your choice and lay them flat on a clean surface. These will serve as the top and bottom of your ice cream sandwich.
  • Scoop the ice cream: Using a spoon or an ice cream scoop, place a generous scoop of softened ice cream onto one of the cookies. You can make the ice cream layer as thick or thin as you like.
  • Assemble the sandwich: Gently press the second cookie on top of the ice cream, creating a sandwich. You can lightly squeeze the sandwich to help the ice cream spread evenly.
  • Optional step: Customize your sandwich. You can roll the edges of the sandwich in sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, crushed nuts, or any other desired toppings.
  • Freeze the sandwiches: Place the assembled ice cream sandwiches on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze them for at least 1-2 hours, or until the ice cream is firm.
  • Serve and enjoy: Once the ice cream sandwiches have firmed up, they are ready to be enjoyed! Serve them immediately or wrap them individually in plastic wrap and store them in the freezer for later.
CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.