Deepika Padukone enjoys this yummy ice cream sandwich, here's how to make it

Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Deepika Padukone effortlessly delves into various domains, be it films, fashion, mental health, or beauty. Alongside her professional pursuits, the actress passionately advocates for causes close to her heart. Among her diverse interests, food holds a special place, as evident from her recent Instagram post. Deepika Padukone shared a delightful summer treat that left us craving instantly—none other than the delightful ice cream sandwich.
Making an ice cream sandwich is a delicious and simple process. Here's a basic recipe to guide you:
Ingredients:
- Ice cream of your choice
- Chocolate chip cookies (or any other type of cookie you prefer)
Instructions:
- Soften the ice cream: Take the ice cream out of the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes until it becomes soft enough to scoop and spread easily.
- Prepare the cookies: Take two cookies of your choice and lay them flat on a clean surface. These will serve as the top and bottom of your ice cream sandwich.
- Scoop the ice cream: Using a spoon or an ice cream scoop, place a generous scoop of softened ice cream onto one of the cookies. You can make the ice cream layer as thick or thin as you like.
- Assemble the sandwich: Gently press the second cookie on top of the ice cream, creating a sandwich. You can lightly squeeze the sandwich to help the ice cream spread evenly.
- Optional step: Customize your sandwich. You can roll the edges of the sandwich in sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, crushed nuts, or any other desired toppings.
- Freeze the sandwiches: Place the assembled ice cream sandwiches on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze them for at least 1-2 hours, or until the ice cream is firm.
- Serve and enjoy: Once the ice cream sandwiches have firmed up, they are ready to be enjoyed! Serve them immediately or wrap them individually in plastic wrap and store them in the freezer for later.