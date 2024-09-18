Decoding Urvashi Rautela's 24K real gold Manipuri traditional Potloi dress

At the Global Fashion Festival 2024, Urvashi Rautela made a stunning impression by wearing a 24K real gold Manipuri Potloi, designed by esteemed Manipuri designer Robert Naorem. This choice was more than a fashion statement—it was a celebration of Manipuri cultural heritage on an international platform.

The Manipuri Potloi is a traditional bridal garment from the Meitei community in Manipur. What sets it apart from other Indian bridal attire is its distinctive cylindrical, drum-shaped skirt. Constructed from thick fiber and bamboo, the skirt is covered with satin and lavishly embellished with intricate threadwork, sequins, and mirrors. Creating these detailed motifs requires days of meticulous craftsmanship. The Potloi is secured with a beautifully adorned belt, and is complemented by a sheer veil draped around the body. It is traditionally worn with a half-sleeved blouse, layered necklaces, and a grand, tiered headpiece called Kokgee Leiteng.

Urvashi Rautela’s Potloi was rendered in a rich red hue, showcasing heavy gold threadwork embroidery. This departure from the traditional green blouse and white shawl of Manipuri bridal wear highlighted the garment’s intricate details and modernized its presentation. The rich monochromatic red with golden embellishments made the Potloi stand out even more.

History of the garment

The Potloi’s origins date back to the Meitei kingdom during the reign of Meidingu Bhagyachandra Maharaj (1763-1798). Originally a dance costume for the Ras-Leela dance, it eventually became a beloved wedding garment. The craft of making Potloi is a communal effort, passed down through generations, and remains a cherished tradition in Manipuri culture.