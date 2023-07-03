Decoding Sreejita De's gorgeous white wedding gown and floor-touching veil

Television actress Sreejita De recently exchanged vows with her long-term boyfriend, Michael Blohm-Pape, in a beautiful wedding ceremony held at a church in Germany. The couple opted for a traditional Christian wedding, and Sreejita took to Instagram to share the joyous news with her followers. She also treated them to a series of enchanting pictures from their special day.

In the pictures, the 33-year-old bride looked radiant in a stunning white gown, elegantly complemented by a traditional Catholic veil, a tiara, and a diamond necklace. Her makeup featured natural tones that enhanced her beauty, and her hair was gracefully styled in an updo. The focal point of her ensemble was the floor-length veil.

Meanwhile, Michael looked sharp and dapper in a black suit paired with a maroon bow tie. The entire wedding ceremony appeared straight out of a fairy tale, with the couple surrounded by their loved ones and close friends. In her Instagram caption, Sreejita expressed her joy and excitement, declaring that this day marked the beginning of their lifelong journey together, hand in hand.

Sreejita chose a nude-toned natural makeup look, with soft eyes and a subtle nude lip. Her hair was elegantly tied in a bun, complementing her overall appearance.

Michael Blohm-Pape gained recognition after Sreejita De announced their engagement. Originally from Hamburg, Germany, he is renowned as the husband of the star. Although limited details are accessible about him, Blohm-Pape holds the position of a business development manager at Hapag-Lloyd AG, a prominent shipping company.

Sreejita, known for her preference for privacy in her personal life, once opened up about how she crossed paths with Michael during a media interaction. According to the actress, their initial encounter took place in 2019 at a restaurant in Mumbai. Surprisingly, it was Michael who took the first step and initiated a conversation between them. Intrigued by each other, they decided to exchange contact numbers. Over time, their conversations grew deeper, leading to the blossoming of a romantic relationship between the couple.

