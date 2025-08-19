'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Decoding Soha Ali Khan's fitness secrets: Same food for all meals, strength training, herbal teas...

Soha Ali Khan follows simple yet powerful habits to stay fit, balanced meals, hydration, yoga, strength training, and mindfulness. With a focus on consistency over quick fixes, her healthy lifestyle inspires many to lose weight, boost energy, and feel great inside and out.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Decoding Soha Ali Khan's fitness secrets: Same food for all meals, strength training, herbal teas...

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan is admired not only for her grace and charm on-screen but also for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. A mother, author, and fitness enthusiast, Soha has often shared her wellness journey, inspiring many to embrace healthier choices. Her approach to fitness and diet is not about extreme restrictions but about balance, consistency, and mindful living.

Balanced diet choices

Soha Ali Khan believes that nutrition plays the most crucial role in staying fit. She focuses on eating clean, wholesome meals rich in proteins, healthy fats, and fibre. Seasonal fruits, fresh vegetables, lean meats, and home-cooked food form the foundation of her diet. She also revealed that she consumes white pumpkin juice in the morning, and the foods for all three meals remain the same. To maintain her weight, she avoids processed foods and practices portion control without depriving herself of her favourite dishes

Staying hydrated

Drinking enough water is one of Soha Ali Khan’s simple yet powerful health habits. Staying hydrated not only boosts metabolism but also improves skin health and digestion. She includes fresh juices, coconut water, and herbal teas as part of her hydration routine for hydrated skin.

Consistent workouts

Exercise is a non-negotiable part of Soha Ali’s lifestyle. She practices a mix of strength training, HIIT (high-intensity training), yoga, and functional workouts to stay active. This variety keeps her fitness routine fun and effective, helping her burn calories, build strength, and maintain flexibility.

Mindful living

Soha Ali Khan also emphasises mental health and mindfulness. She practices yoga and meditation to reduce stress, which plays an essential role in overall wellness and weight management. Adequate sleep and relaxation are equally important in her routine.

Adequate sleep

Soha Ali Khan says that it is important to get 6-7 hours of sleep per night to maintain optimal physical and mental health. For a good night's sleep, she suggests staying away from screens and caffeine before heading to bed.

Soha Ali Khan’s healthy lifestyle is built on discipline, balance, and sustainability. Her habits highlight that long-term weight management is not about quick fixes but about embracing small, consistent changes in diet, exercise, and mindset. Her journey continues to inspire many women to stay fit and feel confident in their skin.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan shares how eating raw garlic every morning transformed her health naturally

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
