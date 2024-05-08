Decoding Sabyasachi's look as he becomes 1st Indian designer to walk Met Gala 2004 red carpet

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the beloved fashion designer of Bollywood, has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian designer to grace the prestigious Met Gala red carpet. Renowned for his impeccable craftsmanship and global influence in the fashion world, Sabyasachi made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2024, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6.

Known for infusing regal grandeur into his designs while celebrating India's cultural heritage, Sabyasachi effortlessly embraced the gala's theme of 'The Garden of Time' with his chic ensemble. Opting for a sophisticated trouser-shirt combination, he radiated elegance and style.

Sharing glimpses of his captivating look on Instagram, Sabyasachi reflected on the significance of craftsmanship in preserving culture amidst the tide of modernization. His poised presence on the Met Gala carpet, captured in a striking video, showcased his sartorial finesse against the vibrant backdrop of New York City streets.

Sabyasachi's ensemble featured a crisp white shirt paired with beige fitted trousers cinched with a matching belt. The pièce de résistance was a meticulously embroidered cotton duster coat from his Resort 2024 collection, adorned with intricate floral motifs and golden sequin borders, exuding opulence.

Accessorizing with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from his High Jewellery line, Sabyasachi added a touch of royalty to his mesmerizing Met Gala look. Tinted sunglasses and brown loafers completed his uber-stylish ensemble.

In addition to gracing the Met Gala, Sabyasachi showcased his design prowess by crafting a breathtaking saree for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Adorned in a floral ensemble, Alia shared that the saree was a labor of love by 163 artisans, investing over 1,965 hours into its creation. The attire seamlessly harmonized with the gala's theme, enhancing Alia's radiant presence on the red carpet.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's historic presence at the Met Gala 2024 not only showcased his creative genius but also highlighted the global impact of Indian fashion on the world stage.