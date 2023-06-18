Decoding Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's wedding outfits

Karan Deol, Dharmendra's grandson, finally married his ladylove, Drisha Acharya. The couple had been dating for several years. The grand wedding took place in Mumbai. At the occasion, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, their son Aryaman Deol, Abhay Deol, Ranveer Singh and his family, as well as a few other celebrities, were photographed by paparazzi.

Karan married the love of his life, Drisha, on June 18, 2023. Drisha was wearing a stunning Sabyasachi crimson lehenga. Her ensemble had a plunging-neckline choli, a highly embroidered lehenga, and a dupatta that covered her head. .

Drisha opted for a choker neckpiece, matching jhumkis, and a maang teeka. The bride's makeup was kept minimal, with soft dewy cheeks, nude lips and eyeliner. Karan, on the other hand, looked dapper in an ivory sherwani with a turban.

For their Sangeet ceremony, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya twinned in exquisite traditional outfits. The couple selected midnight blue outfits with delicate glittering details and heavy embroidery in floral patterns in various colours that were inspired by the spring and summer seasons. While Disha chose a lehenga choli set has an off-shoulder choli, lehenga skirt and matching dupatta, Karan wore a sherwani featuring a Bandhgala kurta and straight-leg pants. Disha accessorised her sangeet outfit with an open bun, a choker necklace, and mimimal there makeup.

May their auspicious day be filled with cherished memories. All the best to the newlywed couple!