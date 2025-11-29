FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

December 2025 festival calendar: Christmas to Utpanna Ekadashi; check full list here

This period is marked by bustling Christmas shopping, social gatherings, planning for the upcoming year, and the customary making of New Year's resolutions.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 09:37 PM IST

December 2025 festival calendar: Christmas to Utpanna Ekadashi; check full list here
December heralds colder weather, prompting people to bring out their cosy garments and cook up hearty dishes, especially soul-warming soups. While it's a quieter time for Hindu festivals, December is significant with Christmas and the anticipation of New Year's Eve. This period is marked by bustling Christmas shopping, social gatherings, planning for the upcoming year, and the customary making of New Year's resolutions.

Important international and national days in December:

December 1: World AIDS Day

December 2: International Day for the Abolition of Slavery/National Pollution Control Day/World Computer Literacy Day/Anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

December 3: International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 4: Indian Navy Day/Wildlife Conservation Day

December 5: International Volunteer Day/World Soil Day

December 6: Dr. BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary/National Microwave Oven Day

December 7: Armed Forces Flag Day/International Civil Aviation Day/National Cotton Candy Day

December 8: Bodhi Day/National Brownie Day

December 9: International Anti-Corruption Day/National Pastry Day

December 10: Nobel Prize Day (Death anniversary of Alfred Nobel)/International Animal Rights Day/Human Rights Day

December 11: International Mountain Day/UNICEF Day

December 12: International Day of Neutrality/ International Universal Health Coverage Day

December 14: Hanukkah/Monkey Day

December 16: Vijay Diwas (Marking Indian Armed Forces’ win over Pakistan in 1971 War)

December 18: International Migrants Day/Minorities Rights Day/World Arabic Language Day

December 19: Goa Liberation Day

December 20: International Human Solidarity Day

December 21: Winter Solstice/World Basketball Day/World Meditation Day

December 22: National Mathematics Day (Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birthday)

December 23: National Farmers Day

December 24: National Consumer Rights Day

December 25: Christmas/Good Governance Day (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary)

December 26: Boxing Day/Veer Bal Diwas/Beginning of Kwanzaa

December 27: International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

December 31: New Year’s Eve/ National Make Up Your Mind Day

Also read: What is Margashirsha Purnima 2025? Check shubh muhurat for Snan and Daan, Bhadra’s position, and spiritual benefits

 

