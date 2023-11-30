December 2023 festival calendar: Christmas to Utpanna Ekadashi; check full list here

Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Will BJP retain power in MP? Here's what predictions show

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with stunning bangles on Amazon

Explore great deals on Makeup organizer exclusively on Amazon

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Predictions out now, key candidates, total voters, all details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with stunning bangles on Amazon

Explore great deals on Makeup organizer exclusively on Amazon

9 dangerous animals in the world

10 superstars who played real-life criminals in Bollywood movies

IPL 2024: 5 spinners who could be in high demand at auction

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Meet 5 times National Awardee actress, has worked in over 110 films, set to make Bollywood debut with Pankaj Tripathi

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

December 2023 festival calendar: Christmas to Utpanna Ekadashi; check full list here

These significant dates in December hold cultural and religious importance for many, contributing to the tapestry of traditions and celebrations during the month.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

December heralds the arrival of colder weather, prompting people to bring out their cozy garments and cook up hearty dishes, especially soul-warming soups. While it's a quieter time in terms of Hindu festivals, December holds significance with Christmas and the anticipation of New Year's Eve. This period is marked by bustling Christmas shopping, social gatherings, planning for the upcoming year, and the customary making of New Year's resolutions.

In the Hindu calendar, several dates in December bear cultural and religious importance. The month commences with Kaal Bhairav Jayanti and Kalashtami, followed by Utpanna Ekadashi and Vivah Panchami. Other notable events include Champa Shashti, Rohini Fast, Dattatreya Jayanti, and Annapurna Jayanti.

December 2023 Hindu Festival Calendar:

  • Kaal Bhairav Jayanti - December 4, 2023
  • Kalashtami - December 4, 2023
  • Utpanna Ekadashi - December 8, 2023
  • Vivah Panchami - December 16, 2023
  • Telugu Naag Panchami - December 16, 2023
  • Dhanu Sankranti - December 16, 2023
  • Champa Shashti - December 17, 2023
  • The shortest day of the year - December 22, 2023
  • Gita Jayanti - December 22, 2023
  • Vaikuntha Ekadashi - December 22, 2023
  • Mokshada Ekadashi - December 22, 2023
  • Matsya Dwadashi - December 23, 2023
  • Rohini Fast - December 25, 2023
  • Christmas - December 25, 2023
  • Dattatreya Jayanti - December 26, 2023
  • Annapurna Jayanti - December 26, 2023
  • Margashirsha Purnima - December 26, 2023
  • Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi - December 30, 2023

These significant dates in December hold cultural and religious importance for many, contributing to the tapestry of traditions and celebrations during the month.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

This Indian airport to end gadgets-in-tray security checking system soon; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE