December 2023 festival calendar: Christmas to Utpanna Ekadashi; check full list here

December heralds the arrival of colder weather, prompting people to bring out their cozy garments and cook up hearty dishes, especially soul-warming soups. While it's a quieter time in terms of Hindu festivals, December holds significance with Christmas and the anticipation of New Year's Eve. This period is marked by bustling Christmas shopping, social gatherings, planning for the upcoming year, and the customary making of New Year's resolutions.

In the Hindu calendar, several dates in December bear cultural and religious importance. The month commences with Kaal Bhairav Jayanti and Kalashtami, followed by Utpanna Ekadashi and Vivah Panchami. Other notable events include Champa Shashti, Rohini Fast, Dattatreya Jayanti, and Annapurna Jayanti.

December 2023 Hindu Festival Calendar:

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti - December 4, 2023

Kalashtami - December 4, 2023

Utpanna Ekadashi - December 8, 2023

Vivah Panchami - December 16, 2023

Telugu Naag Panchami - December 16, 2023

Dhanu Sankranti - December 16, 2023

Champa Shashti - December 17, 2023

The shortest day of the year - December 22, 2023

Gita Jayanti - December 22, 2023

Vaikuntha Ekadashi - December 22, 2023

Mokshada Ekadashi - December 22, 2023

Matsya Dwadashi - December 23, 2023

Rohini Fast - December 25, 2023

Christmas - December 25, 2023

Dattatreya Jayanti - December 26, 2023

Annapurna Jayanti - December 26, 2023

Margashirsha Purnima - December 26, 2023

Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi - December 30, 2023

These significant dates in December hold cultural and religious importance for many, contributing to the tapestry of traditions and celebrations during the month.