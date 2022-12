December 2022 Festival Dates: Hanuman Jayanti, Karthigai Deepam, Dattatreya Jayanti, among others

File Photo

The month of Margashirsha and Pausha coincides with Gregorian December 2022. Both these months are widely known for festivals with regional and pan-India importance. In December 2022, many festivals will be celebrated including Gita Jayanti, Mokshada Ekadashi, Saphala Ekadashi, and Dattatreya Jayanti, among others.

Here is a complete list of festivals in December 2022

December 3, 2022: Gita Jayanti

December 3, 2022: Mokshada Ekadashi

December 4, 2022: Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi

December 5, 2022: Hanuman Jayanti

December 5, 2022: Pradosh Vrat

December 6, 2022: Karthigai Deepam

December 7, 2022: Dattatreya Jayanti

December 7, 2022: Margashirsha Purnima Vrat

December 8, 2022: Annapurna Jayanti and Bhairavi Jayanti

December 11, 2022: Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi

December 19, 2022: Saphala Ekadashi

December 21, 2022: Pradosh Vrat

December 21, 2022: Masik Shivratri

December 26, 2022: Masik Vinayaka Chaturthi

December 27, 2022: Mandala Puja

December 28, 2022: Skanda Shashti

December 29, 2022: Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti