Dealing with hot flashes at work? These 6 menopause tips can help

Hot flashes are the most common reason why women reach out to doctors during the perimenopausal period, especially if the symptoms affect their quality of life.

Like any other day, you are at work. But suddenly you feel hot on your chest, neck, and face. And before you know it, you start sweating even though the air conditioner is on. This is a hot flash, which is quite common among women who have reached menopause and are bidding goodbye to their reproductive years. It can be really difficult to concentrate at work during a hot flash. Since you don’t want your work to be affected, read on to learn how to manage hot flashes at work.

The reason behind these hot flashes could be related to a drop in estrogen levels. Changes in an area of ​​the brain (hypothalamus) that regulates body temperature can also be blamed for hot flashes.

When a hot flash occurs, the blood vessels near the skin surface widen to cool you down. So, women start sweating then. Some women also feel chills or have a rapid heartbeat.

Tips to control heat intensity at the workplace

1. Drink ice water

Keeping ice water on your desk is a good option. It is better to drink cold drinks instead of hot drinks for better relief from hot flashes in office (drinks to manage hot flashes). Keep a bottle of very cold water on your desk. Apart from drinking from the bottle, press it to your forehead when you feel a hot flash.

2. Use a portable fan

It is very important to have good air flow in your cabin. So, use either an air conditioner or a portable fan to maintain the room temperature.

3. Avoid spicy foods

Hot and spicy foods taste great, but they naturally raise your body temperature. Once that happens, it can trigger hot flashes. Experts (How to Prepare a Healthy Salad) suggest eating more salads and fresh fruit.

For women who follow a diet based on vegetables, whole grains, and unprocessed foods, symptoms may be less severe. However, foods like highly processed foods, sugar, unhealthy fats, and caffeine can make symptoms worse.

4. Choose the right outfit

You should dress in several layers, as this gives you a chance to take off clothes when you feel hot. Avoid wearing clothes that trap heat. Don't wear very tight pants or clothes that cling to the body. They restrict your movements and make you overheat. Loose and airy clothes allow air to flow around you so you can cool down.

5. Try deep breathing

Take a few minutes out and breathe deeply. Deep and slow breathing can help you stay calm during the heat.