HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

From David Beckham’s dal chaat to Neena Gupta’s vegetable uttapam, here are 7 simple celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025
TRENDING NOW

Why celebrity home cooking won hearts in 2025

Celebrity cooking trends felt relaxed, personal, and refreshingly unpolished. Watching famous faces chop vegetables, stir pans, and talk casually while cooking created a stronger connection with viewers.

David Beckham’s dal chaat

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

David Beckham surprised fans with an Indian-inspired dal chaat made using boiled moong dal, onions, tomatoes, chutneys, lemon juice, and chaat masala. The snack looked fresh, colourful, and true to street-food flavours, instantly winning appreciation.

Sameera Reddy’s yoghurt paneer cheesecake

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sameera Reddy shared a healthier dessert made with yoghurt and soft paneer. With a biscuit base and honey for sweetness, her cheesecake felt light, comforting, and easy enough for home bakers.

Kylie Jenner’s shrimp tacos

1kh0u4mc kylie shrimp tacos 625x300 20 November 25

Kylie Jenner kept things quick and fuss-free with shrimp tacos. Cooked with vegetables, garlic, lime, and spices, the dish reflected the year’s love for fast yet flavourful meals.

Neena Gupta’s vegetable uttapam

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neena Gupta brought familiar Indian comfort with her vegetable uttapam. Using classic batter and chopped vegetables, she added a gentle Punjabi touch that felt homely and warm.

Bhagyashree’s Jodhpur-style matar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhagyashree’s matar recipe featured simple spices and peas cooked together for an everyday side dish that fit perfectly into regular Indian meals.

Gigi Hadid’s simple pasta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gigi Hadid’s creamy tomato-based pasta returned as a favourite. With basic ingredients and no complicated steps, it became a cosy comfort dish for many.

Alaya F’s detox drink

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alaya F ended the trend on a soothing note with her night-time detox drink made from herbs and spices, loved for its simplicity and calming effect. 

