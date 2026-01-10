David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga
From David Beckham’s dal chaat to Neena Gupta’s vegetable uttapam, here are 7 simple celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025.
Celebrity cooking trends felt relaxed, personal, and refreshingly unpolished. Watching famous faces chop vegetables, stir pans, and talk casually while cooking created a stronger connection with viewers.
David Beckham surprised fans with an Indian-inspired dal chaat made using boiled moong dal, onions, tomatoes, chutneys, lemon juice, and chaat masala. The snack looked fresh, colourful, and true to street-food flavours, instantly winning appreciation.
Sameera Reddy shared a healthier dessert made with yoghurt and soft paneer. With a biscuit base and honey for sweetness, her cheesecake felt light, comforting, and easy enough for home bakers.
Kylie Jenner kept things quick and fuss-free with shrimp tacos. Cooked with vegetables, garlic, lime, and spices, the dish reflected the year’s love for fast yet flavourful meals.
Neena Gupta brought familiar Indian comfort with her vegetable uttapam. Using classic batter and chopped vegetables, she added a gentle Punjabi touch that felt homely and warm.
Bhagyashree’s matar recipe featured simple spices and peas cooked together for an everyday side dish that fit perfectly into regular Indian meals.
Gigi Hadid’s creamy tomato-based pasta returned as a favourite. With basic ingredients and no complicated steps, it became a cosy comfort dish for many.
Alaya F ended the trend on a soothing note with her night-time detox drink made from herbs and spices, loved for its simplicity and calming effect.