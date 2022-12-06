Search icon
Dattatreya Jayanti 2022: Shubh muhurat, date, yog and other details

According to astrology, Dattatreya Jayanti starting from 2.50 am on December 7, will continue till 2.52 am on December 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Lord Dattatreya's birth anniversary will be celebrated on the 7th of this month. According to astrology, Siddhi Yoga is being formed on the birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya, which is considered very auspicious.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022: Date and shubh muhurat

According to astrology, Dattatreya Jayanti starting from 2.50 am on December 7, will continue till 2.52 am on December 8. This year, yog which are forming is considered very auspicious.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022: Siddhi Yog

According to astrology, this yoga is formed by the combination of attack, constellation and date. It is believed that worshipping in this yog fulfils all wishes. Also, the work started in this yoga is believed to be successful. In this yoga, you can buy a new business, new vehicle and property etc. At the same time, on December 7, Sarvarth Siddhi and Sadhya Yog are also forming.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi

  • Wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear clean clothes.
  • Install the idol of Lord Dattatreya on a white pedestal.
  • Now anoint Lord Dattatreya with Ganges water.
  • Offer only white-coloured flowers in worship.
  • Worship by lighting incense, lamp and ghee lamp.
  • Offer sweets and distribute Prasad after worship.
  • Recite Bhagavad Gita on the day of Lord Dattatreya Jayanti. It is believed that by doing this one gets freedom from Pitra Dosh. Chanting the same mantras of Lord Dattatreya has also been said to be very beneficial.
