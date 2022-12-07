Dattatreya Jayanti 2022: Significance celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya

Representational image

Dattatreya Jayanti will be celebrated on December 7, 2022, on the full moon day of Marshisha. According to Puranas, Lord Dattatreya is the deity who is a combined form of Brahma, Vishnu and Shankar. By worshipping them one gets the blessings of Tridev. He is considered to be the form of both Guru and God, due to which he is also called Shri Gurudevdutt and Parabrahmamurti Sadhguru. It is believed that by worshipping him, the seeker gets the boon of attaining all the achievements. Every wish is fulfilled by listening to his story during worship on Dattatreya Jayanti.

Story of Dattatreya Jayanti

According to the legend, once Narad Ji praised Maharishi Atri Muni's wife Anusuya in front of Mata Sati, Goddess Lakshmi and Maa Saraswati. After listening to the words of Naradji, the ladies asked their husbands Brahma, Vishnu, and Shankar to test Anusuiya's pativrata religion. All three gods reached the ashram in the guise of sages to take the examination of Anusuya.

In the absence of Atri Muni, the three deities asked Mother Anusuiya to become naked and give alms. Sati Anusuiya understood that he is not an ordinary monk. The goddess kept all three sages with her after making them six months old babies with the power of her penance. On the other hand, all three goddesses got upset due to their separation from their husbands, and then Narad Ji told them the full story. Mother Lakshmi, Goddess Sati and Goddess Saraswati all three reached Mother Anusuiya and apologized to her and started praying to return the three gods to their form again.

How Lord Dattatreya was born?

At the request of the Gods and Goddesses, Mother Anusuiya returned her form to Tridev. The three deities gave a boon to be born as the son of Anusuiya and sage Atri. Only after this Lord Dattatreya was born from the womb of Mother Anusuiya. He was named Dutt. On the other hand, being the son of Maharishi Atri, he was called Atreya, thus the name Dattatreya was formed by mixing Datta and Atreya.