Dark showering: Can showering in dark improve sleep and mental health? benefits for sleep, relaxation and more

Discover the wellness trend of dark showering. Learn how showering in dim or no light can calm the mind, reduce stress, boost melatonin, and improve sleep quality. A simple, cost-free practice that may enhance mental health and help you unwind before bedtime.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 12:13 PM IST | Edited by : Monica Singh

In the world of wellness trends, a new practice is gaining attention: dark showering. As the name suggests, it simply means showering in complete or dimmed darkness. While it may sound unusual, many people claim that it helps them feel calmer, reduces stress, and even improves their sleep quality. But what exactly makes this practice so effective?

A calming sensory experience

In modern life, we are constantly exposed to bright lights, screens, and overstimulation. Dark showering helps cut down on visual input, allowing the brain to relax. Without the distraction of light, your focus shifts to the sound and feel of the water, creating a meditative, spa-like experience. This sensory reset can help calm racing thoughts and reduce anxiety.

Connection to better sleep

Exposure to bright lights before bedtime can interfere with the body’s natural production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep. By showering in the dark, you avoid unnecessary light stimulation, which may support your body’s natural sleep cycle. For people struggling with insomnia or restless nights, this simple routine can serve as a soothing pre-sleep ritual.

Mental health benefits

Advocates of dark showering say it promotes mindfulness, similar to meditation. The practice encourages you to be present, focusing on breathing and bodily sensations rather than external distractions. This can help lower stress levels, ease anxiety, and improve emotional balance. Some even describe it as a form of “mental detox” after a long day.

How to try it safely

If you’re curious about dark showering, start by dimming your bathroom lights instead of switching them off completely. Use candles or a soft nightlight to create a safe, calming environment. Make sure the floor is slip-free and your essentials are within reach to avoid accidents. Over time, you can experiment with complete darkness if you feel comfortable.

While scientific research on dark showering is still limited, its benefits are rooted in mindfulness, reduced sensory stimulation, and better sleep hygiene. If you’re looking for a simple, cost-free way to unwind and improve your nighttime routine, turning off the lights in the shower may just be worth trying.

