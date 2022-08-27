Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Dark Inner Thighs Treatment: Natural ways to lighten hyperpigmentation on thighs

Besides inner thighs, hyperpigmentation can also occur near the bikini or groin area. Natural remedies can help to lighten dark skin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

Dark Inner Thighs Treatment: Natural ways to lighten hyperpigmentation on thighs
File Photo

Dark skin on the inner thighs may sometimes lower your confidence about wearing comfortable clothing. The darkened skin occurs when your inner thigh produces abundance of melanin, which is a pigment that gives the skin its colour. This condition is called as hyperpigmentation.

Hyperpigmentation can also occur near the bikini or groin area. Here are some reasons of skin discolouration.

  • Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal imbalances can also lead to darkened skin, especially among women at the time of lactation, pregnancy or menstruation. Many women suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome may also be facing this issue.

READ | Diabetes treatment: Study finds way to reduce harm from gestational diabetes

  • Chaffing

Many people may get darkened inner thighs due to chafing. This can happen during exercise or walking.

  • Sun exposure for longer time span
  • Dry skin
  • Skin pigmentation disorders like acanthosis nigricans
  • Some medications, including hormonal oral contraceptives or chemotherapy medications.

Natural ways to treat dark inner thighs

Coconut oil and lemon juice

Coconut oil act as moisturiser, which keeps your inner thigh soft. Lemons, on the other hand, are jam packed with Vitamin C that helps to treat hyperpigmentation.

Potato rub

Potatoes have an enzyme called as ‘catecholase’ which helps to lighten skin. It is being used as a remedy to treat dark skin since ages. The idea is to rub potato over the affected area for about 15 minutes and wash the skin later.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is known to soothe irritated and chaffed skin. It contains aloin, which is known to be a skin lightener. The best way to avail its benefits is to apply aloe vera directly from the plant. If you can’t do that, then you can use aloe-vera based products which are readily available in the market.

Sugar scrub

Sugar acts as a natural exfoliant. You can use it on the darkened skin for removing dead skin. To make the application easier, make a mix of sugar and fresh lemon juice.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.