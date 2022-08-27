Dark Inner Thighs Treatment: Natural ways to lighten hyperpigmentation on thighs

File Photo

Dark skin on the inner thighs may sometimes lower your confidence about wearing comfortable clothing. The darkened skin occurs when your inner thigh produces abundance of melanin, which is a pigment that gives the skin its colour. This condition is called as hyperpigmentation.

Hyperpigmentation can also occur near the bikini or groin area. Here are some reasons of skin discolouration.

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal imbalances can also lead to darkened skin, especially among women at the time of lactation, pregnancy or menstruation. Many women suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome may also be facing this issue.

Chaffing

Many people may get darkened inner thighs due to chafing. This can happen during exercise or walking.

Sun exposure for longer time span

Dry skin

Skin pigmentation disorders like acanthosis nigricans

Some medications, including hormonal oral contraceptives or chemotherapy medications.

Natural ways to treat dark inner thighs

Coconut oil and lemon juice

Coconut oil act as moisturiser, which keeps your inner thigh soft. Lemons, on the other hand, are jam packed with Vitamin C that helps to treat hyperpigmentation.

Potato rub

Potatoes have an enzyme called as ‘catecholase’ which helps to lighten skin. It is being used as a remedy to treat dark skin since ages. The idea is to rub potato over the affected area for about 15 minutes and wash the skin later.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is known to soothe irritated and chaffed skin. It contains aloin, which is known to be a skin lightener. The best way to avail its benefits is to apply aloe vera directly from the plant. If you can’t do that, then you can use aloe-vera based products which are readily available in the market.

Sugar scrub

Sugar acts as a natural exfoliant. You can use it on the darkened skin for removing dead skin. To make the application easier, make a mix of sugar and fresh lemon juice.