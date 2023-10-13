Headlines

Chhattisgarh: 33 children injured after helium gas cylinder explodes in school premises in Surguja

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani sports anchor Zainab Abbas says THIS about deportation from India

India's first fastest rapid rail RAPIDX to start services in Delhi-NCR next week, check all features

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm in various states over the next 4 days, check latest forecast

Israel-Hamas war: Over 1,300 Israelis dead, defence forces admit military failure in preventing attack

Dark circles: 5 home remedies to treat under eye pigmentation

Here are five natural solutions to help you combat under-eye pigmentation.

DNA Web Team

Oct 13, 2023

Dark circles, often referred to as under-eye pigmentation, can be a common concern for many people. These dark, shadowy areas under the eyes can make you look tired and older than you actually are. While there are various factors that contribute to the appearance of dark circles, such as genetics, lack of sleep, and aging, you can effectively treat them with simple home remedies. Here are five natural solutions to help you combat under-eye pigmentation.

Cucumber Slices: Cucumber slices are a classic remedy for dark circles. Cucumbers are rich in antioxidants and have a soothing effect on the skin. To use them, cut cucumber slices and place them in the refrigerator for a while. Then, put the chilled slices over your closed eyes for 10-15 minutes. The coolness of the cucumber reduces puffiness and lightens the under-eye area.

Potato Slices: Potatoes contain natural bleaching agents and enzymes that can help reduce pigmentation. Cut thin slices of a potato and place them on your closed eyes for 15-20 minutes. Regular application can gradually lighten dark circles.

Cold Tea Bags: Caffeinated tea bags, such as green or black tea, can help constrict blood vessels and reduce under-eye puffiness. After steeping the tea bags, refrigerate them for a while, then place them over your eyes for 10-15 minutes. The tannins in the tea can help fade dark circles.

Almond Oil: Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, which nourishes and moisturizes the delicate skin under the eyes. Gently massage a few drops of almond oil into the dark circles before bedtime, and leave it overnight. With consistent use, almond oil can help lighten the pigmentation.

Turmeric Paste: Turmeric is a powerful natural ingredient with anti-inflammatory and skin-brightening properties. To make a turmeric paste, mix a pinch of turmeric powder with a few drops of milk or rose water. Apply this paste to the dark circles, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse it off. Be cautious with turmeric, as it can stain the skin, so use it sparingly.

