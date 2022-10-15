Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Dandruff problem: How to deal with dandruff during winters? Try these home remedies

Since the Winters are around the corner, try these pocket-friendly home remedies to treat dandruff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Dandruff problem: How to deal with dandruff during winters? Try these home remedies
Home remedies for dandruff

Since the Winters are around the corner, along with all its charm and beauty it also brings some dandruff and dryness. With the arrival of winter, dandruff becomes the elephant in the room. Sometimes it can give you bad hair days too. Every year hair products companies start advertising expensive products that are ready to dig a hole in your wallet. Sounds worrisome, right? But you don't have to worry at all if you know how to keep them with great care.

Dandruff causes scalp irritation and itching and it invites all the other scalp and hair problems. Dandruff can even prevent you from wearing your favorite black jacket during the winter and can be a point of embarrassment in public. Whereas it's true that dandruff is a typical downside throughout the winter, it doesn't imply you can not eliminate this irritating situation. You should utilize some easy and efficient options to deal with your dandruff. You can treat your dandruff using professional products and home remedies, and take the necessary steps to prevent dandruff from developing on your scalp or other areas of your body.

Try these pocket-friendly home remedies to treat dandruff:

1. Fenugreek

Make a paste by soaking fenugreek seeds. Then apply it on the scalp. Leave it to dry for some time and later wash the hair with clean water.

2. Coconut and Olive Oil

If you are also troubled by dandruff in winter, then coconut or olive oil is very beneficial. For this, mix camphor in oil and massage. With this, the problem of dandruff will go away soon.

3. Lemon Juice

Using lemon juice is very beneficial to remove the problem of dandruff. But you must know how to use it properly or else your hair may become dry. For this, squeeze a lemon in mustard oil or coconut oil and mix it well. Then massage the scalp with this oil with light hands and leave it for some time. After that wash the hair thoroughly. By doing this twice a week, you will definitely get benefits.

4. Use Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is one such plant, which is full of medicinal properties. The antifungal and antibacterial properties present in aloe vera are beneficial in removing the problem of dandruff.

5. Apply curd to hair

Curd proves to be very effective to eliminate dandruff from the hair. Along with this, it also works to nourish the hair. Applying curd on the hair and scalp reduces the problem of dandruff to a great extent. For this, take a bowl of curd and apply it on the hair roots and scalp. Massage the scalp well. Leave it like this for 1-2 hours. After that wash the hair thoroughly with clean water.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava prayer meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Shailesh Lodha, others pay respect to late comedian
From Mohammed Shami's exclusion to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, major talking points after India's loss to Sri Lanka
Check out these 4 PCOS-friendly, healthy snack options
Viral Photos of the Day: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji play Sindoor Khela at North Bombay Durga Puja
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Photos of singer with Priyanka Chopra that proves him 'an ideal husband'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.