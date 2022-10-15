Dandruff problem: How to deal with dandruff during winters? Try these home remedies

Home remedies for dandruff

Since the Winters are around the corner, along with all its charm and beauty it also brings some dandruff and dryness. With the arrival of winter, dandruff becomes the elephant in the room. Sometimes it can give you bad hair days too. Every year hair products companies start advertising expensive products that are ready to dig a hole in your wallet. Sounds worrisome, right? But you don't have to worry at all if you know how to keep them with great care.

Dandruff causes scalp irritation and itching and it invites all the other scalp and hair problems. Dandruff can even prevent you from wearing your favorite black jacket during the winter and can be a point of embarrassment in public. Whereas it's true that dandruff is a typical downside throughout the winter, it doesn't imply you can not eliminate this irritating situation. You should utilize some easy and efficient options to deal with your dandruff. You can treat your dandruff using professional products and home remedies, and take the necessary steps to prevent dandruff from developing on your scalp or other areas of your body.

Try these pocket-friendly home remedies to treat dandruff:

1. Fenugreek

Make a paste by soaking fenugreek seeds. Then apply it on the scalp. Leave it to dry for some time and later wash the hair with clean water.

2. Coconut and Olive Oil

If you are also troubled by dandruff in winter, then coconut or olive oil is very beneficial. For this, mix camphor in oil and massage. With this, the problem of dandruff will go away soon.

3. Lemon Juice

Using lemon juice is very beneficial to remove the problem of dandruff. But you must know how to use it properly or else your hair may become dry. For this, squeeze a lemon in mustard oil or coconut oil and mix it well. Then massage the scalp with this oil with light hands and leave it for some time. After that wash the hair thoroughly. By doing this twice a week, you will definitely get benefits.

4. Use Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is one such plant, which is full of medicinal properties. The antifungal and antibacterial properties present in aloe vera are beneficial in removing the problem of dandruff.

5. Apply curd to hair

Curd proves to be very effective to eliminate dandruff from the hair. Along with this, it also works to nourish the hair. Applying curd on the hair and scalp reduces the problem of dandruff to a great extent. For this, take a bowl of curd and apply it on the hair roots and scalp. Massage the scalp well. Leave it like this for 1-2 hours. After that wash the hair thoroughly with clean water.