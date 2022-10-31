Dandruff in winters: Use these 3 natural remedies to get rid of the dandruff

Use these natural remedies to get a dandruff free scalp

Even though many people like the winter season, but as soon as this season starts, many people start having the problem of dandruff. The biggest reason for this is the dry air, which snatches away the moisture present in the scalp. Apart from this, a fungus named Malassezia is present in the air in winter, which is also responsible for causing dandruff on the scalp.

Excessive stress, hormone imbalance, and vitamin deficiency are also some other reasons behind this problem.

So, here we have come up with the natural remedies that will help you to get a dandruff scalp

Remedies to get rid of dandruff from the root in winter:

1. Sesame Oil

Sesame oil acts as a medicine for hair. Up to 74% of fatty acids are found in sesame oil, which keeps the hair soft as well as removes the dry bun. Vitamins A and C are present in sesame oil, which is very beneficial for hair growth. Massaging the scalp with sesame oil at least thrice a week can get rid of hair fall, dandruff, and split ends.

2. Coconut Oil

Mixing about 5 grams of camphor powder in 200 grams of coconut oil and applying it for three weeks can remove dandruff. Coconut oil is also very beneficial for itchy scalp, hair fall, and premature graying of hair. The nutrients found in coconut oil, which is capable of eliminating dandruff

3. Neem Oil

Neem oil is also very beneficial in removing dandruff because vitamin E is present in neem, which reduces the dryness of hair and eliminates dandruff from the scalp. Anti-fungal properties are also present in Neem. Applying neem oil mixed with one kernel of camphor can eliminate dandruff within two weeks. Finely grind the dried leaves of neem and mix olive oil in it and apply it to the roots of the hair. Shampoo your hair within an hour.