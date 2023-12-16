Dandruff in winter: 5 Ayurveda remedies to treat dry and flaky scalp naturally

Here are a few remedies to get rid of dandruff from the roots in winter.

Winter brings cozy sweaters, hot cocoa, and snowflakes, but also the pesky problem of dandruff. The drop in temperatures can lead to a dry and itchy scalp, causing flakiness that can be bothersome. Instead of resorting to chemical-laden treatments, why not try Ayurvedic remedies that work wonders in treating a dry and flaky scalp naturally?

1. Warm Oil Massage:

Ayurveda advocates oil massages, especially during the winter, to nourish the scalp and hair. Use warm coconut oil, sesame oil, or a mix of both with a few drops of essential oils like tea tree or neem. Massage gently onto the scalp, allowing the oil's richness to penetrate and hydrate. This practice not only moisturizes but also improves blood circulation.

2. Neem and Amla Hair Pack:

Neem and amla have antimicrobial properties, making them ideal for combating dandruff. Create a paste using powdered neem and amla, mixing it with water or aloe vera gel. Apply this pack to your scalp, leaving it on for 30 minutes before rinsing. This blend not only fights dandruff but also nourishes the scalp.

3. Fenugreek (Methi) Paste:

Fenugreek seeds are a treasure trove of nutrients. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp. This paste helps reduce dryness and itchiness, thereby alleviating dandruff concerns.

4. Aloe Vera Gel Treatment:

Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer with antibacterial properties. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, leaving it for 20–30 minutes before rinsing. Its cooling and hydrating effects help soothe the scalp and reduce dandruff.

5. Herbal Hair Rinse:

Prepare an herbal rinse by boiling herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage in water. Let it cool, strain the liquid, and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. These herbs have antimicrobial properties and help in maintaining scalp health.